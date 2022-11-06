EASTON — Nearly 9,000 votes were cast through early voting and mail-in ballots in Talbot County ahead of Election Day.
According to state board of elections data, 5,258 residents voted during the eight-day early voting period, which ran from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The county also reported the highest early voting turnout statewide, with over 18% of eligible active voters casting in-person ballots early.
Nearly 2,500 early votes were from registered Republican voters, and just over 2,000 were from Democrats. About 700 were from other party affiliations.
Counted separately from early voting numbers, 3,345 Talbot County absentee ballots, representing nearly 12% of county voters, had been received by 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Nearly 2,000 of the mail-in ballots were received from Democratic voters. Just over 850 were received from Republican voters, and just under 550 were from other party affiliations.
As of Nov. 3, 28,500 Talbot County residents were listed as eligible active voters. According to state elections data, 10,800 voters are registered as Democrats, and roughly 11,700 are registered as Republicans. About 6,000 county voters are not affiliated with either party.
Early voter turnout this year was lower in comparison to early voting in the 2018 general election, where just over 8,500 county residents, or 31% of registered voters, cast ballots ahead of Election Day.
Caroline County reported 2,051 early votes, about 9.5% of the county’s registered voters. Dorchester County reported similar numbers — 2,054 early votes, or 9% of county voters.
Nearly 382,000 Marylanders, or 9% of registered voters statewide, cast their ballots during the early voting period.
Talbot County will have 10 polling places on Election Day:
Easton Volunteer Fire Department: 315 Leonard Rieck Drive, Easton
Easton High School: 723 Mecklenburg Avenue, Easton
Talbot County Community Center: 10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton
St. Michaels High School: 200 Seymour Avenue, St. Michaels
Royal Oak Community Methodist Church: 6968 Bellevue Road, Royal Oak
