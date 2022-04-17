EASTON — State Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B, said he is running for the state Senate because there are many issues he is concerned about, including regulatory affairs, taxes, election security, support for law enforcement, and ensuring the scope and use of government power is constrained.
Mautz has served in the House of Delegates since 2015, representing Caroline, Talbot, Dorchester and Wicomico counties.
“Protecting our elections is a top priority ensuring that the scope and use of government power is constrained and used at a minimum and the private sector is used at a maximum,” he said.
“Law enforcement is also a top priority and making sure we have effective and well-supported law enforcement,” Mautz said. “Education is tremendously important, and on the Shore, transportation is very unique and important and because of the many rural communities, it is a top priority.”
Mautz said getting involved with health care is a focus for him, especially after the pandemic.
“We have enormous health care challenges on the Shore, and they have been exasperated from the COVID experiences,” Mautz said.
Preserving the Chesapeake Bay and the environment are very important to Mautz. “We are the estuary where the most sensitive parts of the Chesapeake Bay are. Just by nature, living on the eastern shore makes one an environmentalist because we live so close to the base waters.”
Born in 1970, Mautz has lived on the Eastern Shore most of his life, and his family restaurant, Carpenter Street Saloon, is in St. Michaels. He went to school in St. Michaels before earning his B.A. in Political Science from the University of Dayton in 1994 and his J.D. from the Claude Pettit College of Law in 1997. He worked on Capitol Hill for approximately five years as a counsel for the United States House Committee on the Judiciary.
In 2014, an opportunity presented itself for him to run for the House of Delegates; his campaign was successful and Mautz has been in public service ever since.
“I saw that as an opportunity to get elected to go to Annapolis and be a strong voice, a clear voice about the Eastern Shore independent businesses, our schools, our transportation and the things that we need that we were not getting,” Mautz said.
Mautz is concerned about gas prices and the effect they are having on inflation.
“There is a direct correlation,” he said. “A lot of the pinch is because we are failing at the gas pumps right now as a result of federal policies, not so much state policies.”
Mautz is running against incumbent state Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37.
“Our current senator, Addie Eckardt is a friend of mine and a person I have a lot of respect for. She’s been a wonderful friend and representative. But now there’s time for a change,” he said.
Mautz said he has always given 120% of himself to the job over the past eight years and will do so again if elected to the state Senate.
“I’ve been serving now in Annapolis for eight years. It’s been a great experience and I feel we’ve had many successes. During that time I’ve been a strong voice, a steadfast voice for Eastern Shore values and principles,” Mautz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.