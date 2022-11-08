EASTON — Unofficial general election results for Talbot County are in.
The numbers below include early voting, some mail-in ballots and election day precincts reporting as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The first round of mail-in ballots was canvassed on Oct. 25 and will continue on Thursday, Nov. 10. The final round of counting will be on Friday, Nov. 18.
Provisional ballots will be canvassed on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The following is a list of results from Election Day, early voting and the first round of mail-in ballots.
An (i) denotes incumbent and an asterisk denotes the winner(s).
Talbot County
(all election day precincts reported)
County Council:
Republicans
*Chuck Callahan (i) — 7,328
*Dave Stepp — 7,096
*Wade Strickland — 6,835
*Lynn Leonhardt Mielke — 7,233
*David Montgomery — 6,826
Democrats
Keasha N. Haythe — 5,857
Pete Lesher (i) — 6,786
Michele W. Dappert — 5,480
Phil Jackson — 5,553
Scott Kane — 5,197
State’s Attorney:
Republican
*Joseph Coale — 7,789
Democrat
Ellen Barry Grunden — 6,356
Clerk of the Circuit Court:
Republican
*Kathi Dulin Duvall (i) — 9,214
Democrat
Nicole Caudell — 4,969
Register of Wills:
Democrat
*Patricia “Patti” E. Campen (i) — 10,682
Judge of the Orphans’ Court:
Republicans
*Paul S. Carroll (i) — 8,536
*David J. Wheeler — 8,334
*Jack Hall — 7,050
Democrat
Phillip Carey Foster (i) — 6,425
Sheriff:
Republican
*Joe Gamble (i) — 11,969
Board of Education:
District 1
Joe B. Mowery, Sr. — 356
*Jymil S. Thompson — 522
District 3
*Amy R. Dodson — 1,077
Donna Nizolek — 747
District 4
*Emily Jackson (i) — 997
Todd E. Svehla — 768
District 7
*Deborah Bridges — 1,223
Jay Hudson — 893
State Legislature
Maryland Senate, District 37:
(93 of 93 precincts)
Republicans
*Johnny Mautz — 25,970
Democrat
Naomi Hyman — 13,388
Maryland House of Delegates, District 37B:
(56 of 56 precincts)
Republicans
*Christopher T. Adams (Wicomico) (i) — 19,227
*Tom Hutchinson (Dorchester) — 18,488
Democrat
Susan E. Delean-Botkin (Talbot) — 10,989
First Congressional District:
(305 of 310 precincts)
Republican
*Andy Harris (i) — 138,927
Democrat
Heather Mizeur — 86,670
Libertarian
Daniel Frank Thibeault — 5,773
Statewide Ballot Questions (Talbot County results)
Question 1: Renaming Court of Appeals and Special Appeals
*For amendment — 9,091
Against amendment — 3,790
Question 2: Eligibility to Serve as Senators and Delegates - Place of Abode
*For amendment — 11,844
Against amendment — 1,605
Question 3: Civil Jury Trials
*For amendment — 7,998
Against amendment — 4,969
Question 4: Cannabis - Legalization of Adult Use and Possession
*For amendment — 8,429
Against amendment — 5,549
Question 5: Circuit Court for Howard County - Judges Sitting as Orphans' Court
*For amendment — 6,493
Against amendment — 4,466
Talbot County Ballot Questions
Question A: County Council Compensation
For charter amendment — 5,954
*Against charter amendment — 7,482
Question B: County Council Compensation
For charter amendment — 5,124
*Against charter amendment — 8,006
Total Talbot County mail-in ballots requests as of 6 p.m. Nov. 7: 4,710
Total Talbot County mail-in ballots sent and returned by 6 p.m. Nov. 7: 3,645
Editor’s note: this story will be updated as more election returns are submitted for state and local races.
Editor's note: though asterisks are beside candidates for county council, there are votes yet to be counted that could affect the final outcome. All numbers and winners will be updated as returns continue to come in.
