EASTON — State Sen. Adelaide C. “Addie” Eckardt, R-37, represents Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Wicomico counties and is up for reelection this year.
Issues she considers most important are balancing the budget, tax relief, stabilizing inflation — especially where gas prices are concerned — as well as suicide prevention and education.
Following the pandemic and opening Maryland for business, looking at the workforce and economy, there is the issue of how to give tax relief to our citizens,” Eckardt said.
On the issues of mental illness and substance abuse, “we probably put more money this year in early identification, treatment, crisis stabilization and response to help prevent people in need from having to wait 30 to 60 days for treatment.”
Born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania in 1943, Eckardt attended Marple Newton Senior High School in Newton Square, Pennsylvania. She then attended Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing to become an R.N. Next attending the University of Maryland School of Nursing, she earned her B.S. and two years later her M.S.
Eckardt is a psychiatric mental health advanced practice nurse, who continues to consult and provide some services. She received her master’s degree in nursing and is involved in the National Nurses Association. She helped with the passage of the Suicide Fatality Review Board in Annapolis, which addresses statistics of suicides to get people help to save lives.
The budget is a concern to Eckardt. She said inflation is up 8.4%, and while some temporary relief may work in the short term, permanent solutions are needed. She was aware of the cost of gas in filling up her car and said that there was relief but more needs to be done.
“With inflation and cost of living going up, so go up the gas prices,” she said.
Eckardt said she wants to let voters know their vote counts and to get out and vote.
Your involvement and engagement with the legislation process is ever so important,” Eckardt said. “Times are challenging because following the pandemic and what’s going on in Ukraine, people aren’t focused on local level politics but they should be.”
Bringing groups together is a primary focus of her campaign.
As an elected official, you’re able to bring different groups together,” Eckardt said. “We are elected primarily to one party, but we serve everyone once we get through the general election.”
Eckardt spoke about the diversity of the 37th Legislative District and the challenges that entails.
It’s a very diverse four-county region with a lot of needs that may be competitive,” she said. “We work with our towns and our counties to make sure that their needs are addressed,”
Environmental issues of concern are wastewater treatment and shoreline erosion.
There is also the Mid-Bay Island project that will provide shoreline stabilization once it’s up with money,” Eckardt said.{
She said she worked on initiatives that promoted more jobs for Maryland and also also supported initiatives for health care training and ongoing loan repayment assistance. She said she worked with the Department of Natural Resources to add more funds for parks and green spaces.
Eckardt said she is currently working to help oyster farming watermen get the support they need to be able to have “spat-on-shell” locally instead of having to go to Virginia to get their shells seeded for oyster production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.