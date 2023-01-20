Local museums, large and small, preserve the proud heritage of Eastern Shore natives, who have tilled the land and plied the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries — often for generations. From the artifacts of Native Americans tribes to the possessions and records of those who traveled by ship from other lands, these local repositories are committed to keeping the past alive for present and future generations.
Chesapeake Bay
Maritime Museum
213 N. Talbot St.
St. Michaels, MD 21663
410-745-2916
Founded in 1965, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is dedicated to preserving and exploring the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and making this resource available to all.
CBMM members and guests enjoy transformative experiences as they encounter Chesapeake Bay history first-hand through real people, real work, original artifacts, visual arts and indigenous watercraft.
Each day offers something unique — get your hands wet exploring a waterman’s shanty, talk with a shipwright or visiting captain about his or her work or vessel, and be sure climb to the top of the historic 1879 Hooper Strait Lighthouse for the best view of St. Michaels’ harbor and the Chesapeake’s Miles River.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. November to March; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April to October.
General admission (good for two days): $9 for adults (ages 18-64), $7 for seniors (65+), students and retired military and $4 for children (ages 6-17) through March 31, 2023; then $16 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $12 for retired military (with ID), and $6 for children.
Free admission for active military, children ages 5 and under and CBMM members.
See cbmm.org for more admission discount programs.
Academy Art Museum
106 South St.
Easton MD 21601
410-822-2787
Academy Art Museum’s mission is to promote the knowledge, practice and appreciation of the arts and to enhance cultural life on the Eastern Shore by making available to everyone the Museum’s expanding collection, exhibitions and broad spectrum of arts programs.
In 1820, the original building (now the Museum’s Lederer Gallery) was completed and became home to the first chartered school in Easton.
The Museum’s permanent collection includes important paintings by Gene Davis and Anne Truitt among others and is especially strong on works paper by modern American and European masters.
The Museum welcomes more than 50,000 visitors and participants annually to experience national and regional exhibitions, concerts, lectures, educational programs, and visual and performing arts classes for adults and children. The vibrant concert and lecture series attracts top musicians, authors, and scholars from throughout the world.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Closed Mondays and major holidays.
Admission is free.
Richardson Maritime Museum
103 Hayward St.
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-221-1871
Named after local boat builder James B. Richardson, the museum is dedicated to the craftsmen and culture of the traditional Eastern Shore wooden boat building industry. A unique collection of boat models; skipjacks, bugeyes, pungys, log canoes, rams and other merchant vessels used over the years.
The museum is temporarily closed; a transitional museum display is expected to open to the public in early 2023.
The building that will house the permanent collection will be undergoing rehabilitation; the new museum with redesigned exhibits is expected to open at the Cambridge Creek waterfront site in 2024.
Visitors are welcome to watch and participate as volunteers work on restoring and building traditional wooden vessels at Ruark Boatworks, which is is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays or by appointment.
Museum of Rural Life
In the Historic Taylor-Brown House (circa 1819)
16 N. Second St.
Denton, MD 21629
410-479-2055
The Museum of Rural Life tells the stories of early Americans living in Caroline County’s agriculture-based economy. The museum exhibits includes the Taylor-Brown Dwelling, the Painter’s Range log cabin, and portions of the Chance’s Desire and Skillington’s Right properties. The headquarters of the Caroline County Historical Society is located within the museum.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays April 1 through Nov. 30.
