CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge-South Dorchester High School’s graduates received their high school diplomas on Wednesday, May 26, at the CSD stadium in Cambridge.
The 132 seniors sat in spaced chairs on the field of the stadiums as hundreds of family members looked on from the stands as a brisk southerly breeze kept the temperature just under sweltering.
Cambridge native, CSD alum, and Acting Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman gave the commencement address. She began by observing the difficulty the students faced, and humorously asked the all important question of whether CSD had beaten neighbors and rivals North Dorchester High School and Easton High School.
“Many goals are not measured by fame and fortune, or by followers and likes,” Pittman said of the aspirations she said students could pursue.
“Being different is OK. there’s a reason why you look different than anyone else,” she said later in her speech, “No one has what you have. Your destiny will be unlike anyone else’s.”
“You are an original, which is alway worth more than a reproduction,” Pittman said.
Prior to Pittman’s address, the choir sang the class song, “Rise Up,” and Principal Jerome Stover made remarks.
Salutatorian Amanda Bair spoke prior to Pittman, and valedictorian Aamna Alvi spoke following commencement speaker.
After the seniors received their diplomas, they threw their mortarboards into the air with a cheer.
