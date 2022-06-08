FEDERALSBURG — Despite dark clouds and a looming thunderstorm, the 107 graduates of Colonel Richardson High School’s class of 2022 celebrated their achievements in a joyous, emotion-filled commencement ceremony Thursday, June 2.
Hundreds of family members and friends packed into the auditorium for the ceremony, chuckling as they watched the pre-commencement slideshow of the graduates, which included funny baby and childhood photos before cutting to each graduate’s senior portrait.
“I hope you cherish your memories and the people that helped make those memories sitting beside you tonight,” said school Principal Nicole VonDenBosch to the graduates. “No matter the times, no matter how hard life gets … always stay true and consistent to your Colonel ways and remain Colonel tough.”
VonDenBosch reminded the graduates to treat others with respect, to work hard to obtain their goals and not give up, to understand diversity and to go above and beyond for others.
“Have heart; this is the most important of all, and this class is so good at that,” she continued.
In her address to the graduates, Senior Class President LaShay Fletcher recognized her classmates for their achievements and commented on how quickly their four years at Colonel Richardson went by.
Fletcher, who plans to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy after graduation, remembered being a freshman and thinking the four years of high school would take forever, but looking back, the time flew by — even with an unusual high school experience punctuated by the pandemic.
“We continued to work behind a screen, away from our friends, teachers and the world,” she said. “Even when things became somewhat better, it felt like the world would never be the same, but we made it through and established a new and improved bond between such a diverse class.”
“Whichever path life takes you, be sure that it is the one that brings you the most joy and adventure. You only get one life, so make it the best it can be,” Fletcher said. “Don’t be afraid to try new things, meet new people, start a job, quit a job, build something, break something, or take a vacation. We have a whole life ahead of us to decide.”
Graduates Bryce Lewis and Jaden Wilson introduced keynote speaker James Jackson, a 1999 graduate of Colonel Richardson who currently works as permanent substitute teacher, along with serving as the head varsity football coach, assistant basketball coach and head track coach.
Lewis and Wilson said the class picked Jackson to be their keynote speaker because of his mentorship to the class of 2022, along with his corny jokes. The duo described Jackson as more than just a teacher and coach, he’s a therapist and role model — a person they can always rely on who gives the best advice and keeps it real.
Jackson shared his memories of teaching and coaching many of the students, recalling the times he laughed with them and the times he offered them a shoulder to cry on, joking that he may have shed a tear himself sometimes and blamed it on his allergies.
He told the graduates they may experience highs and lows as they move on past high school, but their true success is defined by how they handle those challenges. However, every class they’ve taken has prepared them for this moment, Jackson said.
“It’s not the diploma itself that counts; it’s about what you’ve learned along the way and what you do with the education you’ve gotten in your journey to graduation today,” he said.
“The key is to put one step in front of the other and never look back,” Jackson said in his final comments to the graduates. “Yesterday is the past, tomorrow is the future, but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present.”
The total dollar amount of scholarships (merit, athletic, academic, senatorial, etc.) offered to members of the class of 2022: $921,211.
Many were recognized for their academic and extracurricular achievements. Forty-six graduates were in academic honor societies or Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Six graduates received the Governor’s Award, a merit-based honor given to students in the top 5% of their class: Aaron Brey, Tatum Cecil, Kadin Egbert, Ivy Kuszmaul, Caroline Newcomb and Pearl Uva.
Seven graduates were recognized for their plans to enter the military: Josh Beauchamp, Navy; Robbie Bullock, Air Force; Ivy Kuszmaul, Air Force; M Cy Mondestin, Army; Sam Souil, Air Force; Katherine Munguia Hernandez, Army; and Antonio Woolbright, Marines.
Brey was recognized as the class salutatorian, and Uva was recognized as the valedictorian.
Uva, who’s attending the University of Maryland in the fall to study aerospace engineering, reminded her fellow graduates in her address that commencement marks their step into young adulthood, and they have to keep moving toward the future, whether they’re going to school, entering the military or joining the workforce.
“Life can happen slowly or all at once, so whether you decide to stay here in Caroline County or never look back at this place again, we all have the ability to completely change our own lives,” she said. “So, I sincerely hope that everyone here is able to fully take advantage of the situations that they’re placed in.”
Before the class accepted their diplomas, class spirit officer Trae Hopkins took the stage to speak about Kyle Richards, a 2022 graduate of Colonel Richardson who died after a shooting in January. Hopkins said many of the graduates had grown up with Richards and he described him as a comical person who added to the fun of the classroom, but always showed concern for others.
“Our class was broken and everybody could sense it, but through brokenness comes strength,” Hopkins said. “Kyle’s passing brought us together, and it was evident even at the funeral that the class of 2022 had a brotherhood and a sisterhood within it.”
The auditorium erupted in cheers and tears as they applauded Richards’ legacy. Hopkins also presented Richards’ mom with flowers from the class.
The graduates then walked across the stage to proudly accept their diplomas, with several dancing and waving to family and friends.
As the ceremony wrapped up, so did the storm — and the newly graduated class of 2022 walked out into drizzle and the promise of a bright future ahead, with a hint of a rainbow peeking over the horizon.
