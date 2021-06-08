EASTON — Easton High School graduates marched through 90-degree weather to get their diplomas at Warrior Stadium, and students in the class of 2021 are now poised to move on to college, the military, trade school and the workforce.
Graduates dressed in dark gowns with orange sashes for the ceremony, which included live music from the school band and a flag presentation of colors from the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. Afterward, graduates were celebrated by family and friends outside the stadium grounds.
Scores of students were honored for earning a GPA within the top 5% statewide and for winning excellence awards in science, social studies, career and technology pathways and more. Collectively, the class won $15 million in scholarships. One graduate, Naiset Perez, also earned her associate’s degree from Chesapeake College.
The valedictorian was Elizabeth Harris, and the salutatorian was Zoe Pochron. Both gave speeches to the class, and Harris told fellow graduates to “embrace change.”
“As we prepare to venture across a much larger parking lot to our colleges, careers and the rest of our lives, we are walking toward the biggest transformation many of us have ever faced,” she said. “Change is going to walk us across this track, out of this stadium and onto the harshly paved real world ... but we don’t have to be passive, we can seek change for ourselves (and) seek opportunities.”
Graduates looked ahead with anticipation for the next chapter in their lives. Tristan Cassell said he will attend Chesapeake College and play soccer there. But his high-school life will be missed.
“I have a lot of pride for this school,” he said of Easton High. “But it feels good knowing that we put everything together and we were able to do an event like this.”
Ja’Niyah Landman was accepted into a community college in New Jersey, where she plans to study nursing.
“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse,” Landman said proudly.
Superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools Dr. Kelly Griffith told the 2021 class she was proud of them for their “willpower” during a “tumultuous” year-and-a-half because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Griffith said she was excited to share in this “victorious moment” for the graduates.
“This past year has proved at least one thing: that as a community we can persevere and overcome any obstacle in front of us,” she said. “The world has changed and you will determine how we rebuild it.”
In his speech, Ryan O’Connor, the senior class president, told his peers they should not regret their school experience — even the last year-and-a-half. He said it made them “different” and who they are today.
“What’s so good about being regular?” he asked. “The ball can always bounce a thousand different ways. But those experiences are what got us sitting here at the finish line today.”
Some of the 275 graduates were accepted into big universities. Max McCall, who was recognized for various awards and school-club memberships, will be heading to Vanderbilt University in the fall.
“I’m excited to get out of here and see what’s out there,” he said. “It’s time to learn.”
Also heading to university is William Haufe Jr. and his sister Bree Haufe. The Haufes contributed greatly to athletics, the community and academic life at Easton High, and both will be moving on to the University of Maryland, College Park, next school year.
“It was crazy to see everybody on stage. So many relationships,” said William Haufe, who plans to study exercise science and physical training. He said graduating was a little bittersweet.
Bree Haufe will study environmental science. She hopes to work for the National Park Service one day. Bree said the limited school year during the pandemic was hard on her, but she was happy that “it was over” and that the 2021 class had an in-person ceremony.
Editor’s note: Max McCall is the son of Star Democrat reporter and photographer Tom McCall. Bree Haufe and William Haufe. Jr. are the children of Star Democrat Sports Editor William Haufe.
