RIDGELY — On a steamy June 1, 260 North Caroline High School students received their diplomas in front of a football stadium filled with proud parents and grandparents. With the temperature over 90 degrees, there was a brisk business in iced water bottles.
Most of the female seniors carried blue carnations as the class filed into the stadium to the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance." They created a quarter mile of blue robes as parents rang cow bells and blew air horns.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, senior Stevie Lyles found her stride singing the national anthem.
Principal Matt Spiker noted he and the class of 2022 started their journey together four years ago, when he became principal and they were incoming freshmen. He offered what he termed "a little dad knowledge," telling them to have goals, enjoy their lives and be willing to outwork everyone.
Class President Zachary O’Brien spoke about the many memories he and his classmates shared, memories he said he would cherish forever.
While it "felt like an eternity to get there," he said graduation would be one of his core memories, "this moment right now, when we're all on the same playing field."
He told his classmates to be proud of themselves. While commencement marked "the end of something great," it was also "the start of something even greater."
In the fall, O’Brien plans to study sports broadcasting and journalism at Penn State. He already has done several different sports announcing gigs.
As for the memories he spoke of, O'Brien said FBLA and Haunted Hallways were among his favorites.
In an interview, he explained how Haunted Hallways works: "Usually we decorate the hallways and have little elementary kids come in and give them candy. It is basically a trunk or treat, but in school. We didn’t have it this year because of COVID, but usually it is pretty fun. I dress up as a scarecrow.
"If you are in elementary school, know that the years fly by quick. So enjoy every second of it and do everything that you can for the community.”
The class of 2022 selected social studies teacher Alan Rausch for the keynote speaker. Rausch, who is originally from Hawaii, spoke about the true meaning of the spirit of aloha — the coordination of mind and heart within each person. He summarized the concept, "Just be nice to each other."
He encouraged the students to always give their best, to be thankful and to live in balance.
Valedictorian Alison Campbell said she and her classmates deserve congratulations and a break.
"As our final moments in high school come to an end, we can reflect upon what an incredible achievement it is," she said.
When they transition to the real world, "as people and not students," Campbell said, their perspectives must shift. But she encouraged them to remain purposeful and ambitious.
Campbell has been appointed to The Naval Academy, where she plans to major in chemistry. She hopes to become a pathologist by staying on and studying in medical school beyond the initial four years in Annapolis. Campbell said she had three interviews with Sen. Chris Van Hollen before winning the appointment.
“I am interested in science and healing people. With pathology you get to help people by studying their illnesses, and there is a huge research aspect. Miss (Kelly) Larkin teaches the Project Lead the Way Program. It got me really inspired," Campbell said in an interview. "I dove deeper in to science than I ever had before. Me being valedictorian is just an indicator of where my efforts are going. It just shows how what I am doing is paying off. I will be doing this for at least the next eight years to reach my goal. So this is only one step, but it feels good to get some payoff.”
During the ceremony, salutatorian Sandy Monter-Casio said she wanted to celebrate love and connection.
“Thank you to my parents because I could not let their sacrifice and endless love go unnoticed. Thank you for leaving 3,000 miles from home and for working painful jobs and building a life with only a middle school education,” she said.
After graduation, she plans to attend Johns Hopkins University on a nearly full ride scholarship.
Monter-Casio said, “I am one of the first to even attend high school in my family. And now I am attending college at the top of my class. I am double majoring in molecular and cellular biology and Spanish. On my cap it says, ‘Por Ustedes, Para Ustedes” which means ‘For you guys and because of you guys.’ It’s a reference to my parents. I am going to start crying when I see them.”
School board member Donna DiGiacomo and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Derek Simmons also spoke.
After diplomas were presented, Class Vice President Mia Amador led the class in the turning of the tassel, a moment of honor and accomplishment.
In an interview, Campbell said, “I spent a lot of time working at the YMCA, and that was one of the most impactful experiences I have ever had. Being a historian for the SGA has also been impactful. I get to interact with the entire student body and I plan things. That is my favorite thing to do. I am a planner.”
Amador plans to attend Johns Hopkins, double majoring in biology and Spanish in a pre-law track. She said she wants "to do medical malpractice."
The heat went from 91 to 85 and the peach colored sun was setting as commencement ended. The recessional music was “Sweet Caroline.” Then it was time for hundreds of iphone photographs and hugs.
Editor Angela Price also contributed to this article.
