EASTON — Members of Saints Peter and Paul Class of 2021 flipped their tassels and tossed their hats after a commencement ceremony on May 26, with the 46 graduates celebrating new beginnings and record achievements during their four years of high school.
The commencement, at the school’s new auditorium, was packed with parents, family and friends who clapped and cheered for the graduates of the private Catholic school.
The Class of 2021 was lauded for earning more than $9 million a in scholarship money and grants, a per graduate average of $203,466 and a new school record.
The 46 graduates received more than 173 acceptance letters to 106 colleges and in 23 states. Fourteen members of the class also will compete in collegiate athletics.
The Rev. James Nash applauded the class for its achievements during a contentious year-and-a-half during the pandemic.
”I could not be more proud of your accomplishments, and especially the way you handled this adversity,” said Nash. “You have matured into magnificent young people, with diverse talents and interests — bright, thoughtful and articulate, genuine, honest, and compassionate to all you encounter. You are an amazingly talented group, and you have an unlimited capacity to lead courageously to transform lives and make your communities and world a better place.”
Nearly a dozen students in the class spent their entire K-12 lives at the private Catholic school and were recognized for their commitment. Several students also earned a GPA within the top 5% of students statewide.
The Principal’s Award was given to Nathan Lovell for student excellence, leadership, faith and academic achievement.
“He enthusiastically participates in all aspects of student life (and) he quietly lives his faith and inspires others through his words,” Nash said of Lovell. “In a world where there is still much anger and division, he is simply one of the best human beings you will ever encounter.”
The student commencement speech was given by Gabriel Pantusa of Cordova, senior class president, who praised his fellow peers for their achievements. Pantusa himself had a GPA in the top 5% and won the school’s scientific excellence achievement, among other awards.
Pantusa said after the ceremony that he would pursue biochemistry at the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus. He said he’s excited for his next steps, but would miss his friends and the small school life.
“It’s bittersweet because I’ve enjoyed my four years here,” he said. “But I am excited for next year.”
His friend, Paul Dyer of Easton, felt the same way. Dyer will attend Virginia Tech in the fall. Dyer said he was “given an edge” from a good education at Saints Peter and Paul.
“We did a lot of work here,” he said. “I’m going to miss the community here, how everyone was so close together.”
Closing remarks were spoken by Bishop Francis Malooly, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Wilmington. Malooly encouraged the class to remember what they achieved in their academic career so far and carry it forward. He said he was proud of the class.
”We thank you for making the most of your lives,” he said.
Graduates converged outside and met with family and friends in celebration after the ceremony. Ryleigh Kealy of McDaniel said she was delighted she could have a normal graduation.
“I wasn’t really sure what we were going to do for graduation in the beginning, and I’m really glad that we got to have an in-person graduation,” she said. “It’s a nice (conclusion) to the end of a crazy year.”
Kealy will be heading to Texas State Technical College to study welding. But she’s leaving behind a lot of history: she’s attended SSPP since kindergarten.
“What I’m going to miss most is seeing my friends and teachers everyday,” she said. “That’s probably my favorite part of coming here: seeing everybody and having a good time.”
Grace Burns, from Queen Anne’s County, will also be missing the small school life, but was a bit more eager to graduate and open the next chapter in her life.
“It’s just an unbelievable feeling,” she said of her graduation. “I’ve been ready to graduate since I was a sophomore.”
Burns will be heading to the University of Florida to study film and marketing. She also was at the Catholic school since kindergarten and plans to keep up with her lifelong friends.
“I’m looking forward to the Facebook posts,” she said.
