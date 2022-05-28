EASTON — A spirit of togetherness emanated from the graduates of Saints Peter and Paul’s class of 2022 as they celebrated their achievements and cheered to new beginnings at a baccalaureate service and commencement Thursday, May 26.
The 40 graduates of the tight-knit Catholic high school’s class of 2022 received over 163 acceptances to 98 colleges and universities in 21 states and received over $8.8 million in scholarships. Four of the graduates will compete in collegiate athletics. The class also set a new record — a per-graduate scholarship average of just over $220,000.
“Today is a day of celebration,” said class president Janel Majori Loaiza-Paucar, who is attending the Catholic University of America in the fall. “We honor our class, my friends, today, and I can tell from everyone here that we’re just so happy and proud that we’ve come all this way together, whether it’s been 14 years, four years, [or] three years.”
While acknowledging that Thursday night was a day of celebration for Saints Peter and Paul, Loaiza-Paucar also paused to honor those who didn’t have the same opportunities, asking the auditorium for a moment of silence to remember the students and teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, earlier in the week.
Following a gospel reading from Rev. James Nash, the pastor addressed the graduates and encouraged them to be the “salt of the earth” and be like Jesus in their words and deeds as they take the next steps in their lives.
“I do believe that that really is being Christlike — being the salt of the earth, being people who see the needs of others around you, being people who are willing to take the time to feed the hungry and those who are less fortunate,” Nash said. “That is really a wonderful way which we are able to be light for the world, but each of us has to be willing to take that on.”
Conferral of diplomas followed Nash’s guidance to the graduates. Students beamed as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas from Bishop William Koenig of the Diocese of Wilmington. Each graduate also penned their signature in a special book to officially join the ranks of Saints Peter and Paul alumni.
School principal James Nemeth commended a number of graduates who received awards and recognition for their commitment to their academics, leadership and faith.
Thirteen graduates were recognized for spending 13 or more years of their education at Saints Peter and Paul. Two students received awards for earning GPAs within the top 5% of students statewide. A number of graduates were honored for commitment to academic honor societies and departmental excellence.
Nemeth also bestowed the principal’s award to graduate Joshua Sambrano, who is attending the University of Maryland in the fall. Nemeth described Sambrano as “simply one of the very best human beings you will ever encounter in your life.”
“He is a living example of our motto of mind, body and spirit,” Nemeth said of Sambrano. “He is a scholar, an active participant in anything, exemplary role model, leader, and loyal and loving son and friend. He is respected and loved by his peers and our faculty because we all recognize the dedication, decency, passion, thoughtfulness, humor and humility that defines [him].”
The graduates embraced and congratulated each other and their families in the halls after the commencement, exemplifying the school’s close-knit sense of community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.