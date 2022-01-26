Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve dedicated to promoting the appreciation and conservation of the rich and diverse native plants of the Delmarva Peninsula. Miles of interpretive paths lead visitors through a diverse setting of woodlands, meadows, wetlands, streams, and display gardens.
The Visitor’s Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Grounds are open daily from sunrise to sunset. If entrance gates are closed, visitors may park along the edge of the drive and enter on foot when the grounds are open.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youth 6-17, free for members, Caroline County residents and those ages 5 and under.
Surrounding the headwaters of the Marshyhope Creek, Idylwild Wildlife Management Area consists of some 4,000 acres of diverse and unique recreational forest, including 27 miles of trails for bird watching, hiking, hunting, canoeing and kayaking. The trails are closed to motorized vehicles. Alongside of the Marshyhope Creek is Federalsburg’s four-mile long Greenway, which is paved for hiking and biking.
Please note: Hikers should be aware of open hunting seasons and visit accordingly. Trails are maintained but not actively marked.
Lynch Preserve
Parking area at the end of Robin’s Creek Road, Preston
Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s Lynch Preserve offers around 2 miles of hiking trails along the Choptank River and Robin’s Creek.
Enjoy a peaceful hike at Martinak State Park. Located along the Choptank River and Watts Creek just south of historic Denton, Martinak State Park is the perfect place to stroll through forest trails or take in views of the river.
