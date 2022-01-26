The County Commissioners created the Caroline County Public Library in 1961. It operated out of a storefront in Denton. The current Central Library facility was opened in 1971 and was subsequently renovated and enlarged in 1995. The library system includes the Central Library in Denton and branches in Federalsburg (opened in 1974) and Greensboro (opened in 1997).
The Caroline County Public Library acts as the county’s community center, its cultural and information center and its lifelong learning center.
The Dorchester County Public Library transforms lives and empowers the community through literacy, information and collaboration.
Community library services began in Cambridge under the auspices of the Cambridge Woman’s Club before the turn of the century. The first free library service was founded in Hurlock in 1900. In 1922, the Dorchester County Public Library began public services to some county residents. In 1933, the small building at 305 Gay Street in Cambridge was constructed and library services were provided through that building until 1973, when the larger Central Library at 303 Gay Street was opened.
The Talbot County Free Library celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2020 and continues to inspire the community to discover ideas and information to enrich and renew lives. Both branches offer WiFi, computers, electronic resources, Books-to-Go, audiobooks, streaming movies, hot spots and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.