CHURCH CREEK — The most famous “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman was born and lived in Dorchester County, Maryland, for her first 27 years or so. After she escaped slavery, she returned to the area, risking her life again and again, to lead dozens of friends and family out of slavery to freedom. With talk of placing likeness of Harriet Tubman on the U.S. $20 bill and recent movies about her life, interest in this American hero has never been greater.

