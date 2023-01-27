Harriet Tubman historical interpreter Millicent Sparks performs during the “Beacon of Hope” dedication ceremony on Sept. 10, 2022, in Cambridge. The Tubman statue stands in front of the Dorchester Courthouse.
This exhibit at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center depicts the corn crib Tubman and her family hid in on Christmas Day 1854 near Poplar Neck in Caroline County, waiting until nightfall for their chance for freedom.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
The Bucktown General Store in Cambridge is a historical site where Harriet Tubman was struck in the head by a weight at age 13, leaving her with a lifelong injury.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
PHOTO BY DUSTIN HOLT
The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center welcomes guests with a Harriet Tubman statue at the building’s entrance.
CHURCH CREEK — The most famous “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman was born and lived in Dorchester County, Maryland, for her first 27 years or so. After she escaped slavery, she returned to the area, risking her life again and again, to lead dozens of friends and family out of slavery to freedom. With talk of placing likeness of Harriet Tubman on the U.S. $20 bill and recent movies about her life, interest in this American hero has never been greater.
Experience her story at more than 30 sites along the scenic, self-guided driving tour known as the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, which winds for 125 miles through Dorchester and Caroline counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore before continuing into Delaware and on to Philadelphia.
The Byway includes the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, which opened its doors to the public in 2017. In its first year, it drew nearly 100,000 visitors from every U.S. state and more than 70 countries, exceeding all expectations.
This 17-acre park and visitor center is operated jointly by the Maryland Park Service and the National Park Service. The visitor center includes 10,000 square feet of exhibit space that shares Tubman’s story in compelling and interactive ways. There is also a nature trail and a large outdoor pavilion. The Visitor Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The Tubman Byway also includes the area where Tubman lived as a child (Brodess Farm), the place where she was almost killed as a young girl (Bucktown General Store), stops that were part of the Underground Railroad, the Harriet Tubman Mural (which was completed in 2019) and immediately became a viral sensation), and more.
Find out more about exploring Underground Railroad history on Maryland’s Eastern Shore at the Tubman Byway website, harriettubmanbyway.org. There you can download or order a hardcopy Tubman Byway Map and Guide, download the Audio Guide, find out about guided tours and more.
The Harriet Tubman Museum, 424 Race St. in Cambridge, is open noon to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.
