CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s new medical pavilion and emergency room at Route 50 and Woods Road began accepting and treating patients early Oct. 28, 2021.
Hospital staff, community members and local leaders and dignitaries celebrated the completion of the project at a ribbon cutting two days earlier as staff, construction workers and cleaners were putting the finishing touches on the University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center at Cambridge.
The $53 million facility has been under construction since January 2020 and includes 22-bed emergency care section and multiple short stay observation beds on the first level. The second level is accessed by a separate entrance and houses the Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge, including an outpatient surgery center, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, rehabilitation serves, chronic disease management services and community education room (named after hospital icon Ida Jane Baker).
“Our mission at Shore Regional Health is creating healthier communities communities together,” said UMSRH President and CEO Ken Kozel. “By providing our community with convenient, access to expert medical specialist in the advanced centralized facility, we are creating an environment where consultation, care and treatment are more convenient, improving the overall health and wellbeing of our communities.”
State Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, related the history of local consideration of a new hospital by local leaders, relating how a tentative site on Route 16 and Woods Road was targeted for a possible location.
“Be care what you dream, she said to laughter, “because you never know, it may come back in another form with many of the same players.”
“We are taking the best of the public health model, and we are putting it in with community care, with skinnied down emergency care, surgery, whatever we need, in one spot,” Eckardt said.
“Not all of the delivery system is in this building, because they are out and around building coalitions and partnerships with other agencies that are needed to have a birth to death delivery system for all of our citizens in this area,” she said.
Dorchester County Council President and District 1 Councilman Jay Newcomb called the new facility “vital” to the residents of a rural county with far flung residents and communities.
“It would be a major concern if we did not have this ‘golden hour’ facility this close by,” Newcomb said. He also complimented the joint effort to create the new facility.
