Talbot County Public Schools

The district serves a diverse population of more than 4,650 students in eight schools.

Central Office

12 Magnolia St.

Easton, MD 21601

Phone: 410-822-0330

Superintendent: Kelly Griffith, Ed.D.

www.talbotschools.org

Chapel District

Elementary

11430 Cordova Road

Cordova, MD 21625

Phone: 410-822-2391

Principal: Kari Clow, Ed.D.

www.chapeldistrict.org

Easton Elementary

307 Glenwood Ave.

Easton, MD 21601

Phone: 410-822-0686

Principal: Lisa Devaric, Ed.D.

www.eastonelementary.org

Easton Middle

201 Peachblossom Road

Easton, MD 21601

Phone: 410-822-2910

Principal: Jodi Colman, Ph.D.

www.eastonmiddle.org

Easton High

723 Mecklenburg Ave.

Easton, MD 21601

Phone: 410-822-4180

Principal: Sherry Spurry

www.eastonhigh.org

St. Michaels Elementary

100 Seymour Ave.

St. Michaels, MD 21663

Phone: 410-745-2882

Principal: Indra Bullock Ed.D.

www.stmichaelselementary.org

St. Michaels Middle High

200 Seymour Ave.

St. Michaels, MD 21663

Phone: 410-745-2852

Principal: Theresa Vener

www.stmichaelsmiddlehigh.org

Tilghman Elementary

21374 Foster Ave.

Tilghman, MD 21671

Phone: 410-886-2391

Principal: Kelly Murdoch

www.tilghmanelementary.org

White Marsh Elementary

4322 Lovers Lane

Trappe, MD 21673

Phone: 410-476-3144

Principal: Kimberly Seidel

www.whitemarshelementary.org

Private Schools in Talbot County

Chesapeake Christian School

A traditional Christian education for students in grades K-4 through 12th.

1009 N. Washington St.

Easton, MD 21601

Phone: 410-822-7600

Principal: Cathy Brice

www.chesapeakechristian.org

Saints Peter & Paul School

The only pre-K through 12th grade Roman Catholic school on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

900 High St.

Easton, MD 21601

Elementary School Phone: 410-822-2251

Elementary School Principal: Sherrie Connolly

High School Phone: 410-822-2275

High School Principal: James Nemeth

www.ssppeaston.org

The Country School

An independent, coeducational, pre-K through eighth grade school founded in 1934.

716 Goldsborough St.

Easton, MD 21601

Phone: 410-822-1935

Head of School: Jean Brune

www.countryschool.org

