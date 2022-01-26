Sorry, an error occurred.
Talbot County Public Schools
The district serves a diverse population of more than 4,650 students in eight schools.
Central Office
12 Magnolia St.
Easton, MD 21601
Phone: 410-822-0330
Superintendent: Kelly Griffith, Ed.D.
www.talbotschools.org
Chapel District
Elementary
11430 Cordova Road
Cordova, MD 21625
Phone: 410-822-2391
Principal: Kari Clow, Ed.D.
www.chapeldistrict.org
Easton Elementary
307 Glenwood Ave.
Phone: 410-822-0686
Principal: Lisa Devaric, Ed.D.
www.eastonelementary.org
Easton Middle
201 Peachblossom Road
Phone: 410-822-2910
Principal: Jodi Colman, Ph.D.
www.eastonmiddle.org
Easton High
723 Mecklenburg Ave.
Phone: 410-822-4180
Principal: Sherry Spurry
www.eastonhigh.org
St. Michaels Elementary
100 Seymour Ave.
St. Michaels, MD 21663
Phone: 410-745-2882
Principal: Indra Bullock Ed.D.
www.stmichaelselementary.org
St. Michaels Middle High
200 Seymour Ave.
Phone: 410-745-2852
Principal: Theresa Vener
www.stmichaelsmiddlehigh.org
Tilghman Elementary
21374 Foster Ave.
Tilghman, MD 21671
Phone: 410-886-2391
Principal: Kelly Murdoch
www.tilghmanelementary.org
White Marsh Elementary
4322 Lovers Lane
Trappe, MD 21673
Phone: 410-476-3144
Principal: Kimberly Seidel
www.whitemarshelementary.org
Private Schools in Talbot County
Chesapeake Christian School
A traditional Christian education for students in grades K-4 through 12th.
1009 N. Washington St.
Phone: 410-822-7600
Principal: Cathy Brice
www.chesapeakechristian.org
Saints Peter & Paul School
The only pre-K through 12th grade Roman Catholic school on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
900 High St.
Elementary School Phone: 410-822-2251
Elementary School Principal: Sherrie Connolly
High School Phone: 410-822-2275
High School Principal: James Nemeth
www.ssppeaston.org
The Country School
An independent, coeducational, pre-K through eighth grade school founded in 1934.
716 Goldsborough St.
Phone: 410-822-1935
Head of School: Jean Brune
www.countryschool.org
