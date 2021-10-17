EASTON — Sixteen years ago, a Talbot County Circuit Court Judge changed Jason Lee’s life.
“Son, what are you going to do with your life?” asked now-retired Judge William Horne. “Is this what you want to do? Is this what you want to be?”
Lee, who opened Jason’s Computer Services in Easton in 1999, turned and looked back at his family, also in the courtroom.
“I said to them, ‘I am sorry, so very sorry.’”
By his own admission, a younger Lee made bad decisions. Lee thought he could do as he pleased, with no consequences, and headed down a bad path. But Lee doesn’t dwell on his history; instead, he uses it for good.
This September, Jason took proceeds from sales at his business and raised $1,050 for Talbot Goes Purple, a substance use prevention initiative from Tidewater Rotary and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The TGP program, Lee said, is very important to him now, at 16 years sober.
After Judge Horne’s words, Lee decided to turn his life around. He focused all the negative energy into his business, to help others in his own way. Raising the money for TGP, Lee said, will hopefully help someone else.
“Jason’s Computer Services stands proud with their support for Alcoholics Anonymous, addiction programs and The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
“Joe Gamble is both a personal friend and a true leader to this community. We are blessed to have him leading this county forward in a positive direction. We are proud to support Talbot Goes Purple,” said Lee.
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble said Lee and his story show the power of recovery, and that people with substance use disorders more often than not go on to do great things in the community.
“I have been blessed to meet many very successful people in this community who conquered addiction earlier in their life,” said Gamble. “Jason is one of many who have fought the good fight — and won.”
If you or someone you know struggles with substance use disorder and would like information on how to find treatment, TGP has recently launched an online, interactive resource link tool available on its website, at www.TalbotGoesPurple.org. The tool takes 5-10 minutes and does not collect personal information. The website also lists local resources and tips for parents.
An initiative from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Tidewater Rotary, in partnership with Talbot County Public Schools, Saints Peter and Paul School and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot Goes Purple empowers our youth and our community to “Go Purple” as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse.
More information about Talbot Goes Purple is available at www.talbotgoespurple.org. Find it on Facebook @TalbotGoesPurple or contact us at talbotgoespurple@gmail.com.
