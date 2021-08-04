EASTON — Talbot Goes Purple has announced Operation Save A Life, a new initiative that provides free overdose response kits for local businesses and organizations.
Talbot Goes Purple started in late 2016 as an initiative from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Tidewater Rotary. The program focuses on substance use prevention and encourages the community to Go Purple throughout September, as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse. Since its inception, more than half of the counties in Maryland also Go Purple, including Worcester County, on the Lower Shore.
This summer, Worcester Goes Purple and Warriors Against Addiction launched the innovative, life-saving campaign, “Operation Save A Life.” The program involves mounting an overdose response kit at local businesses, in an effort at having the opioid overdose response medicine at every business across the county.
Talbot Goes Purple is bringing this initiative to Talbot County and seeks businesses, nonprofits and other organizations that are interested in becoming partners. Partners will receive a small, unlocked, clear unit that mounts onto a wall that is easily accessible and visible. The box contains a dose of Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, along with necessary items like gloves.
To notify the public that a business or organization has this life-saving medication on hand, businesses receive a small window cling for display.
Operation Save A Life partners are listed on the TGP website, mentioned on the TGP Facebook page, offered free on-site Narcan training and offered a free purple bulb and other TGP materials if desired.
To take part in Operation Save A Life, email talbotgoespurple@gmail.com.
Talbot Goes Purple is an awareness and educational prevention program that empowers our youth and our community to “Go Purple” as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse. The initiative includes purple clubs in middle and high schools through which students learn they do not need drugs or alcohol to meet life’s challenges. The purpose of the project is to promote the “new conversation” — one that includes prescription drugs, alcohol, marijuana and e-cigarettes.
The community can again display purple lights and gear starting Sept. 1 and throughout the month as a show of taking a stand against substance abuse.
For purple gear, visit TGP’s online store at www.TalbotGoesPurple.org. Purple lights are also available at ED Supply in Easton — and turn them on starting Sept. 1 and throughout the month.
More information is available at www.talbotgoespurple.org. Find TGP on Facebook @TalbotGoesPurple or email talbotgoespurple@gmail.com.
Talbot Goes Purple is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization — donations to which are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.
