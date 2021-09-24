EASTON – Talbot Goes Purple has launched an interactive online tool that connects people with local substance use disorder resources.
Talbot Goes Purple is an awareness and educational prevention program that empowers our youth and our community to "Go Purple" as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse. The initiative focuses on keeping kids from using drugs in the first place, through evidence-based prevention strategies and outreach activities.
Now in its fifth year, TGP recognized a need for an easy way for people, especially parents, to navigate finding help for someone with substance use disorder. The online tool uses a series of questions to provide a list of available substance use treatment providers that offer assessments for adults and adolescents, which is the first step in getting help.
“Since before we started Talbot Goes Purple, I’ve had people call me or come into my office, wondering where to go for help with a friend or loved one struggling with substance use disorder,” said Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble, who founded TGP. “We realized there wasn’t an easy way to find available resources online, so we set out to create one, and came up with this interactive tool.”
Long-time TGP supporter Shore United Bank stepped up with a sponsorship that made the tool’s development possible. They’ve also agreed to insert small information cards about the tool into customer envelopes at all four Talbot County branches.
“We’ve been partnering with our communities for the last five years to help raise awareness about the dangers of substance use disorder,” said Debra Rich, chief marketing & project officer with Shore United Bank. “The Interactive Resource Tool provides treatment information for yourself or someone you know who may be struggling with a substance use disorder.
“The tool walks you through a series of questions and provides resource links to help you or someone you know. As a community bank, it is important that we remain active in helping our communities with the different kinds of struggles that we could all potentially face.”
The tool is available online at www.TalbotGoesPurple.org and includes information on the different types of treatment, family support groups, tobacco and vaping cessation resources, and more. The tool is completely anonymous, does not ask for any personal information and is easy to use.
For more information about TGP, visit www.talbotgoespurple.org. Find TGP on Facebook @TalbotGoesPurple or email talbotgoespurple@gmail.com.
