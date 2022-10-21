EASTON – Talbot County middle and high school students recently learned about substance use prevention with motivational rap artist Sterlen Barr.
A health educator and rap artist, Barr is CEO of Rapping About Prevention, which delivers high-energy performances for grades 3-12 on topics including substance use prevention. RAP teaches the importance of maintaining a positive, drug-free, safe, healthy and active lifestyle, while having fun. Talbot Goes Purple, through the support of Spring & Associates, brought in Barr and his team for assemblies with students at Easton Middle, St. Michaels Middle/High, Easton High and Saints Peter & Paul. The assemblies happened in September, which is known as purple month across Talbot County, and the region.
Each assembly used facts, humor, personal experience, audience participation and a live rap and dance performance to address the importance of not using substances. Jim Nemeth, principal at Saints Peter & Paul High School, has supported Talbot Goes Purple since its start in 2017, and said RAP really connected with the students.
“The students in grades 8-12 had a blast, but also took away some important messages,” said Nemeth. “Now, we just hope that some of those messages stick for a lifetime of good choices, health and wellness.”
Students in grades 6-12 in Talbot County public schools also attended assemblies with RAP.
“This assembly delivered a strong message to students at Easton High School,” said Sherry Spurry, principal at EHS. “The presenters and performers used music, humor, dance, and real life experiences to engage the students and teach them about substance use prevention. I have never seen students participate in any assembly more than the RAP assembly. Thank you Talbot Goes Purple and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office for this opportunity.”
Barr has done thousands of presentations, assemblies, peer training and more on topics including substance use prevention, exercise and nutrition, violence and bullying prevention and more.
“I believe the information and activities I shared with the students in Talbot County was well received,” Barr said. “I feel the students were motivated to make some positive changes in their own lives and will help their family and friends who may be struggling with drug and alcohol abuse as well. It was wonderful visiting the schools in Talbot County and the RAP team will look forward to coming back.”
Barr started writing raps as a way to motivate at-risk kids in Philadelphia-area schools and has since performed across the Delaware Valley Region, across several Delmarva-area counties and nationally. His goal is to positively influence the lives of our youth. More information is available at nopuffdaddy.com.
Talbot Goes Purple is a substance use prevention initiative geared toward helping kids stand up against substance abuse. Now entering year six, the initiative helps young people learn that they do not need substances to meet life’s challenges. Talbot Goes Purple includes school-based student clubs, outreach and education activities, and community engagement events.
An initiative from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Tidewater Rotary, in partnership with Talbot County Public Schools, Saints Peter & Paul School and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot Goes Purple empowers youth and the community to “Go Purple” as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse.
More information about Talbot Goes Purple is available at www.talbotgoespurple.org.
Talbot Goes Purple is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, donations to which are tax deductible.
