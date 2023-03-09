EASTON — Talbot Goes Purple student clubs are debuting projects on the science of substances at a science fair set for 6 p.m. March 23 at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department.
The clubs include students at Easton Middle School, Easton High School, and St. Michaels Middle School, who work on a variety of activities geared toward taking a stand against substance abuse. This project focuses on the science of substances and the effect on a teen brain. The final projects will debut at the science fair, which also will include local adolescent mental health and substance use disorder providers on hand for information and questions.
“We are pleased to see so many students engaged in learning the science behind the dangers of substance use and abuse, and sharing their knowledge with others,” said Dr. Rob Schmidt, TCPS Mental Health Coordinator. “Our goal is to equip our students with meaningful knowledge to inform healthy choices and decisions, and help them lead by example among their peers. We also hope to provide parents an introduction to some of the excellent providers in our community.”
This science fair is one of several projects with Talbot Goes Purple across Talbot County Public Schools. Students this year also have participated in TGP’s daily educational messages and learned about prevention with Sterlen Barr, CEO of Rapping About Prevention (RAP), which delivers high-energy performances for grades 3-12 on topics including substance use prevention.
In October, TGP supported a school-wide poster contest for Red Ribbon Week. November saw elementary students collaborating on a gratitude mosaic and in December, students worked on ornaments that hung on the TGP Christmas Tree at the Talbot County Courthouse. And in February, students, teachers and administrators took part in Random Acts of Kindness Week, with notes of kindness spread around local schools.
Madison Elliott with TCPS is the TGP club advisor and liaison. All of TGP’s activities are sponsored by Spring & Associates. The student clubs are based upon the Herren Project, which includes evidence-informed prevention activities designed by clinicians and school counselors.
Talbot Goes Purple is a substance use prevention program geared toward helping kids stand up against substance abuse. Now in year six, TGP helps young people learn that they do not need substances to meet life’s challenges. Talbot Goes Purple includes school-based student clubs, outreach and education activities, and community engagement events.
An initiative of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Tidewater Rotary, in partnership with Talbot County Public Schools, Saints Peter & Paul School and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot Goes Purple empowers our youth and our community to ‘Go Purple’ as a sign of taking a stand against substance abuse.
More information about Talbot Goes Purple is available at www.talbotgoespurple.org. Find us on Facebook @TalbotGoesPurple or contact us at talbotgoespurple@gmail.com.
Talbot Goes Purple is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization – donations to which are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.
