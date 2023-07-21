VFW Post 5118 supports Talbot Goes Purple with large donation

Members of VFW Post 5118 present a $5,000 check to Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble. Pictured are Post Commander Ron Cheezum, Senior Vice Commander Kenley Timms, Charity Chairman Brian Sturgis, Junior Vice Chairman Preston Younker, Chaplin Fred Bahr with members of Post 5118.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON – VFW Post 5118 recently donated $5,000 to support Talbot Goes Purple, a substance use prevention program in Talbot County.

  

