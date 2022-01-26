Whether you have lived here your entire life or you recently moved to the state, you would be hard pressed to find a Marylander who does not have a personal connection with the Chesapeake Bay.
One taste of Maryland seafood, one experience on our waterways or one view of our scenic landscapes is generally all it takes. In fact, that might be what brought you to the area in the first place!
This is especially true on the Eastern Shore and in Southern Maryland where the nation’s largest estuary is the heart of our culture and heritage.
As a native of Talbot County and daughter of a boat builder and waterman, I am no exception.
I grew up placing great value on our natural resources. I was taught from an early age that the Bay is a great place to play and earn a living, but also a treasure we are responsible for protecting.
Today, I have the privilege of serving as the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Our department works daily to improve water quality, sustainably manage our forests, fisheries and wildlife, conserve land, enhance public access to outdoor recreation and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.
Key to our success is our partnership with Maryland citizens.
With that in mind, it is my honor to officially welcome you.
I look forward to working with you on these important goals as we enjoy the many time-honored traditions Maryland has to offer.
Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio has served as the Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources since 2019.
