EASTON — The Fairview Church of the Brethren will celebrate its 130th Anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and the public is cordially invited. New members and friends are invited to join in for a free, family-fun event as the congregation celebrates over a century of fellowship, faith, and community outreach. At the 130th Anniversary of Fairview, enjoy a tour of the newly renovated building. This will include the sanctuary with its historic handmade hinged wooden benches which are unique in the country. A replica of the famous painting "Christ Knocking at the Door" originally painted in 1853, has graced Fairview for close to a century. A description of the Brethren Love Feast, the church library and sacred memorabilia will included in the tour.

