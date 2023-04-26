EASTON — The Fairview Church of the Brethren will celebrate its 130th Anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and the public is cordially invited. New members and friends are invited to join in for a free, family-fun event as the congregation celebrates over a century of fellowship, faith, and community outreach. At the 130th Anniversary of Fairview, enjoy a tour of the newly renovated building. This will include the sanctuary with its historic handmade hinged wooden benches which are unique in the country. A replica of the famous painting "Christ Knocking at the Door" originally painted in 1853, has graced Fairview for close to a century. A description of the Brethren Love Feast, the church library and sacred memorabilia will included in the tour.
A special invitation is extended to the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, where Fairview church members held services during the time their church was being was being renovated.
Under an outdoor tent, there will be activities for children and the whole family, including face painting and a playground. A barbecue lunch will be served. The attendees will also enjoy live music played by Fairview's own band, Fairplay, as well as other local performers.
The church was renovated last year and welcomes visitors to see the beautiful expansion.
"The purpose of this renovation was to add more space, a baptismal pool, a larger kitchen and dining area, classrooms, elevator and more," said Bruce Marvel, contractor for the renovations and a member of Fairview.
Marvel's familiarity with the historical significance of the church came in handy because it enabled him to retain the look and feel of "before and after."
Members of the church played a significant role in the project. Money was and still is being raised internally through a "matching funds" campaign, which continues to reduce the debt.
Pastor Bob Davis has been a member of the congregation even before he was called to be its leader.
"To have undertaken this renovation when we did, with the pandemic in full effect and at a time when a lot of churches were losing members, was something incredible. It truly is a blessing," said Davis, who added that the changes were long the hope of many members. "I feel so blessed to be part of it all. For many of the older members, this has been a long-time vision. It has been spiritually uplifting."
John Earl Hutchison, 82, is one of the senior congregants. He has attended Fairview Church for close to 75 years.
"I like the new church; a lot of money was spent on the renovations. I hope we will continue to grow as a church," said Hutchison.
The church was originally named for its "fair view" of the beautiful countryside. Its guiding principle is: peacefully, simply, together.
The event will be held rain or shine. The Fairview Church of the Brethren is located at 11243 Chapel Road, about seven miles from U.S. Route 50. Worship services are held at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays with church school at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
