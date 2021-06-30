FEDERALSBURG -— For several months, preliminary work has been happening on the proposed development of a large-scale industrial salmon farming facility in Federalsburg. The project is anticipated to bring an investment of $300 million and approximately 120 full-time jobs to the area, according to a statement from Federalsburg Town Manager Lawrence DiRe.
To date the town has taken action to revise the zoning ordinance and zoning map to allow for this type of industrial activity, and has completed a boundary line adjustment through annexation to bring the proposed project location within the corporate limits, DirRe said.
Federalsburg officials recognize and welcome the proposed investment of AquaCon, an international firm committed to siting a facility here to produce high-quality seafood for domestic consumption. Likewise, the town recognizes and welcomes the expertise provided by the University of Maryland Baltimore County faculty and researchers.
The assembled team is committed to a modern, environmentally responsible, sustainable process and operation, DirRe said.
AquaCon participated in an informational public meeting May 26 as part of the process to receive a surface water discharge permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment. An AquaCon representative updated the mayor and town council on the project at the June 21 special meeting and work session.
The town appreciates their interest and confidence in Federalsburg as the best location for this important facility, DiRe said, adding that during construction and operation, this facility will present numerous positive impacts on the local economy, and the town welcomes this type of development to our area.
While the Town of Federalsburg welcomes the opportunity to be the host location and partner in this important endeavor, the town’s role is limited to land use regulations and providing essential public services, DiRe said.
In December 2020, the town received a traffic impact study, which was reviewed by an independent engineering firm.
The town has not yet received a facility site plan. When such a plan is received the required public review processes will begin. Public meetings before the planning and zoning commission, and mayor and town council will occur and all documents and agendas will be posted in advance for review.
The town will provide document review and approval, issuing required permits, and performing inspection services of approved work during the facility planning and construction phases.
The proposed facility will require additional approvals from other jurisdictions or agencies during the design and construction phase and during post-construction operation.
