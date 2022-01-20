DENTON — The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore is running a new exhibit from local artist Jeanne Bosse Hechmer. The exhibit, “Becoming a Fiber Artist,” will be on display through the end of February 2022, available for viewing Wednesday through Saturday each week from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free of charge.
Hechmer is a lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore. Originally from Easton, she graduated from Salisbury State College and went on to teach middle school in Queen Anne’s County until retiring in 1998.
Hechmer’s mother, an accomplished seamstress, taught her how to sew and do needlework. Jeanne sewed clothing and home decorating items for many years. She began quilting in 1980 and has made dozens of quilts and wall hangings.
She said she draws inspiration from nature, her religion, math, vintage odds and ends, and the work of other artists. Her fiber art pieces and wearables reflect her love of color, fabric, fibers, beads and other embellishments. The theme of her work is to “think out of the box” and she encourages quilters to tell a story through design.
Hechmer is a member of Bayside Quilters and has exhibited her work in their shows and in local galleries.
The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore in Denton is home to exhibit, retail, studio and instruction spaces, making it a destination for the region’s quilting and fiber art enthusiasts.
