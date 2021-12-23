The Foundry is bursting with sculpture, painting, and photography. There is even jewelry. It is teaching space, a gallery and there are executive spaces upstairs. This is the home of the Caroline County Council of the Arts.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Delicate Christmas ornaments crafted by Tim Moore are available for sale at The Foundry.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Repairs to Musician “Bernie” and his stellar stringed instrument in front of The Foundry are now complete.
FACEBOOK PHOTO
Artist Joanne Gelles recently made repairs to the wire sculptures and mosaics in front of The Foundry.
DENTON — Arts lovers should check out The Foundry, an art gallery and gift shop nestled in the heart of Denton, managed by the Caroline County Council of Arts. The Foundry hosts local artwork from more than 40 of Caroline County’s most talented artists and artisans.
It sells a variety of pieces that capture the essence of Eastern Shore living, from paintings and photography to handmade jewelry, woodwork, note cards, pottery and other unique items. Also on display in The Foundry are more than 75 glazed tiles from the Community Tile project.
Built in 1850, The Foundry was opened to the public in 2006 after extensive renovations. With its prominent location at 401 Market Street, the restoration of the building has greatly improved the appearance of the downtown area. In the 1800s, the property belongs to William H. Wilson, who had a dwelling, foundry and mill there. A history of the site by Patricia C. Guida references a local newspaper clipping that described Wilson as “the Edison of [his] generation in Denton. What he couldn’t make with iron and tools defied others in the attempt.”
The venue also provides space for classes and events featuring a variety of artistic mediums. Located in the Denton Artsway Arts & Entertainment District, artists who sell their work at The Foundry may be eligible for special tax breaks and incentives.
There’s always something going on at The Foundry. To follow Foundry news and events, visit the arts council’s Facebook page or call 410-479-1009.
The Foundry is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
