EASTON — First Night Talbot is the only remaining First Night event in Maryland. Now celebrating the 29th consecutive year, First Night Talbot continues to adhere to their original goal — to create a family-friendly, alcohol- and drug-free celebration of the arts as a new tradition to benefit the local community and its children in the heart of downtown Easton.

