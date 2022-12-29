EASTON — First Night Talbot is the only remaining First Night event in Maryland. Now celebrating the 29th consecutive year, First Night Talbot continues to adhere to their original goal — to create a family-friendly, alcohol- and drug-free celebration of the arts as a new tradition to benefit the local community and its children in the heart of downtown Easton.
The organization is proud to include local youth performances, showcasing students as they progress in their specialized arts training. Two such longtime participating groups return this year: Mid-Shore Dance Academy and Mike Elzey’s Guitar Studio. Both are featuring many experienced young performers.
New for kids this year in the Waterfowl building include the Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, which has activities to teach youth about the Chesapeake Bay; and Crickett, who is a juggler, balloon artist, clown and pirate.
Another priority is to partner with other arts organizations to present quality performers. First Night Talbot has benefitted for many years from the recommendations by Carpe Diem Arts. Two performers at the Academy Art Museum are good examples: Munit Mesfin (from Ethiopia) with her young family and Gabrielle Zwi on the ukulele.
At 9 p.m., the “Midnight in the Mid-Atlantic” Maryland Crab Drop festivities continue with a bagpiper, Parade of Sea Creatures and Fire juggling. Catch it live and in person on Harrison Street in front of the Waterfowl Building downtown.
An important partnership is with the Town of Easton, and this year, the Easton Economic Development Corporation will sponsor the second half of the evening by presenting three performances at the Avalon from 9:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. The first is a singer well known to many in the region, Karen Somerville — appearing this time with her quintet. The final hour will feature two talented ensembles, also brought to us by Carpe Diem Arts: Nordensong and Svalbard Rangers will treat us to “A Scandinavian Celebration.”
Then at 11:45 p.m., join the traditional countdown to midnight with the Maryland Crab Drop, to give a hearty welcome to 2023.
Admission into every venue is included in the purchase of the decorative crab buttons. Purchase your buttons on Dec. 31 at the “Smokehouse” (beside Town Hall, 14 S. Harrison Street), starting at 4 p.m.; then purchase at venues (Academy Art Museum, Avalon Theatre, and Waterfowl Building). Adult tickets are $10. Ages 6 through college students are $5 and kids 5 and under are free. The printed program comes with the buttons.
Find the full 2023 program online now with schedule, event map, and performer information on the website www.FirstNightTalbot.net. You will find digital versions of the program to reference or download.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.