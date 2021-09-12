LANDOVER (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown to help the Los Angeles Chargers beat Washington 20-16 in an ugly Week 1 matchup Sunday full of turnovers and big penalties.
Herbert led scoring drives of 75, 76 and 68 yards, and a go-ahead touchdown pass to Mike Williams made up for his fumble into the end zone and red zone interception on consecutive possessions. The reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Chargers went 14 of 19 on third downs, wearing down Washington’s defense led by last year’s top defensive rookie, Chase Young.
The teams combined for 14 penalties for 151 yards and three giveaways.
Los Angeles also got a 3-yard TD run from Austin Ekeler, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Ekeler finished with 57 yards on 15 carries and joined Danny Woodhead as the only undrafted players in the NFL’s common draft era with 10-plus rushing and 15-plus passing TDs.
Loud cheers erupted from the visiting locker room as the Chargers celebrated Brandon Staley winning his coaching debut.
Washington lost veteran starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a right hip injury midway through the fourth quarter of his team debut. Fitzpatrick was replaced by popular backup Taylor Heinicke, whose name was chanted by fans still remembering his surprise playoff heroics in the wild-card round loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
Even though the FitzMagic never materialized, Heinicke had some of his own special moments, including a perfect pass to top receiver Terry McLaurin and a TD throw to tight end Logan Thomas. Heinicke was 11 of 15 for 122 yards and could be Washington’s starter moving forward.
Herbert was 31 of 47 and joined Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as the only players in league history with 4,500 yards passing in his first 16 career starts.
MCLAURIN’S CATCH
After not being targeted by Fitzpatrick, McLaurin made quite the splash early in the third quarter with a highlight-reel catch. Heinicke dropped the ball in perfectly for McLaurin along the sideline, and he came down with it for a 37-yard gain after it went through safety Derwin James’ outstretched arms.
The next play was Heinicke’s TD pass to Thomas.
FIELD GOALS
APLENTY
Chargers kicker Tristain Vizcaino connected on 33- and 27-yard field goals. Washington’s Dustin Hopkins was good from 30, 43 and 48 and missed from 51 yards.
INJURIES
The Chargers lost right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a back injury in the third quarter and safety Nasir Adderley to a shoulder injury early in the fourth.
Bulaga battled various injuries during training camp and was derailed by back problems last season. He was replaced on the offensive line by Storm Norton.
Washington was without receiver Curtis Samuel, placed on injured reserve Friday with a groin ailment that has lingered for months.
UP NEXT
Chargers: host the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
Washington: host the New York Giants on Thursday night.
Eagles 32, Falcons 6
ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes, the first of them to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, and Philadelphia made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his head coaching debut with a rout of hapless Atlanta.
Now firmly entrenched as the Eagles starter after Carson Wentz was traded, Hurts certainly looked the part with touchdown passes of 18 yards to Smith, 9 yards to Dallas Goedert and 23 yards to Jalen Reagor.
Another Philadelphia rookie, fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell, scored his first TD as a pro with an 8-yard run late in the third quarter to essentially seal the victory.
In an often sloppy matchup between rookie head coaches and the NFC’s two worst teams a year ago, the Eagles limited the Falcons to a pair of field goals and got more than enough production from a revamped offense with Hurts calling the shots.
Hurts completed 27 of 35 passes for 264 yards and used his mobility to repeatedly neutralize Atlanta’s attempt to shake him up with a wide variety of blitzes. He rushed for 62 yards on seven carries.
The first TD of the Sirianni Era signaled the changing times in Philadelphia after the Eagles slumped to a 4-11-1 last season, leading to the firing of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson.
Hurts, now the undisputed starter, lofted a pass to Smith, the No. 10 overall pick, along the left side of the end zone to give the Eagles a lead they never relinquished just past the midway point of the first quarter.
Smith took advantage of a nifty, pick-like move from tight end Zach Ertz to get just enough separation on cornerback Fabian Moreau to haul in the throw from Hurts. In an interesting twist, it was same end zone at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where Smith caught a championship-winning touchdown pass for Alabama in overtime in the 2018 national title game.
Hurts and Smith were teammates for two years with the Crimson Tide. The Eagles hope this is the first of many touchdowns they’ll team up for in the NFL.
Coming off a 4-12 season in which they fired both their coach and general manager, and an offseason that featured the trade of seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, Matt Ryan and the Falcons got off to a miserable start under new coach Arthur Smith.
Ryan passed for just 164 yards and was sacked three times. Two of the takedowns were delivered by Javon Hargrave on fourth-down plays when the Falcons were forced to go for it on consecutive possessions in the closing minutes.
Seahawks 28, Colts 16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three of his four touchdowns in the first half Sunday and Seattle clamped down in the second half to close out a season-opening victory at Indianapolis.
The defending NFC West champions have won 12 of their past 13 games in the early Sunday timeslot.
Indy lost its eighth straight opener, the past five with different starting quarterbacks.
Wilson was sensational in his first action with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, shredding a top-10 defense that entered the season with even higher aspirations.
But against Seattle’s revamped offense, Wilson made sure the Colts defense never had a chance.
Despite taking no preseason snaps, the eight-time Pro Bowler led the Seahawks to touchdowns on their first two drives, hooking up with Tyler Lockett on a twisting, over-the-shoulder catch for a 23-yard TD pass to make it 7-3 and finding Gerald Everett for a 9-yard score to give Seattle a 14-3 lead.
Carson Wentz answered with a 10-yard TD pass to Zach Pascal, cutting Indy’s deficit to 14-10.
But Wilson capped the half with a 69-yard scoring throw to Lockett after he broke free behind two Colts safeties. Wilson finished the half with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and wound up 18 of 23 with 254 yards. His final rating of 152.3 was the second highest of his 10-year career and his best mark in a September game.
Wilson sealed the victory with a 15-yard scoring pass to Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf with 6:41 left to make it 28-10.
While the Colts defense played better in the second half, the offense bogged down. Wentz was under constant pressure and Indy didn’t score until Wentz connected with Pascal on an 11-yard TD pass with 2:08 to go.
Wentz was 25 of 38 with 251 yards and two scores in his Colts debut.
