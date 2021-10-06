Facebook and social media in general are very much under fire over content, data mining and alleged anti-competitive practices.
The latter two are concerns for consumers as well as whether oligarchical social media and technology giants (including Amazon, Apple, Twitter, Facebook and Google) weld too much power in the marketplace and have too much of our information.
American antitrust laws have been mostly toothless over the past several decades with bipartisan support for their neutering. That needs to change especially as we look at wide and vast income disparities and the lauding of billionaires who avoid taxes and focus on ego-driven space races.
But the current focus on Facebook and “misinformation” on social media has its own crop of concerns.
We need to question what Facebook and social media critics in the media and political realms really want to have happen with content.
Do they want to see more social media censorship — and what do they want censored?
A new poll by Quinnipiac University shows 59% of Democrats and 52% of white college educated voters favor more government regulations of social media platforms.
Much-hailed Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen and her supporters in Congress, such as U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., favor more government oversight of social media.
“We need a dedicated regulatory agency to hold Facebook and other Big Tech companies accountable for how their algorithms push misinformation and how our data is used and misused for their profit,” Gillibrand said. “We need a Data Protection Agency”
There certainly needs to be a look at the business practices of Facebook and its cohorts — including how they use our data. But we fear a federal “Data Protection Agency” is more than just a slippery slope toward censorship and content controls.
Many Democrats and neoconservative, establishment Republicans equate former President Donald Trump’s rise with an unfettered social media landscape. Is the establishment’s focus on Facebook really about quieting voices they don’t like whether it be related to Trump or COVID?
We would love to see a whistleblower talk about the U.S. drone strike that killed a family in Kabul, including little kids, and not the terrorists originally touted by the Pentagon and Biden administration. But those types of whistleblowers tend to end up in prison.
We also have to wonder what the anti-Facebook motivations are from media critics (from all sides).
Conservatives have not liked social media platforms banning Trump and other right-wing voices. They also don’t like social media firms favoring of progressive and Democratic causes. But legacy media (newspapers, cable news networks, etc.) also have their own agendas against Facebook, Google and other platforms.
Social media has been yet another blindside challenge to traditional media in terms of advertising revenue. Facebook, YouTube and Twitter also challenge to the ability of the political, media and corporate establishments to control the news cycle. That is an underlying part of this debate.
The internet and social media have definitely been a “Wild West” landscape. Facebook and its brethren need to be challenged on their business practices and data mining.
But Mark Zuckerberg’s critics from the Trump right, Democratic left and traditional media also need to be pressed on their true motivations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.