CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County High’s Autumn Huber raced toward her bench as if the title was on the line.
And it was.
Kent Island High’s volleyball team was up one game and on the verge of moving within five points of a title Wednesday night when Caroline Taylor’s initial touch sailed crosscourt toward her sideline. But Huber scrambled to where her teammates were seated, reached and hit a backward volley that teammate Kayce Titus put away for a kill, sending Lion fans into a full roar.
“The crowd exploded and we built off that,” Queen Anne’s head coach Nevada Bitter said.
Huber’s save and Titus’ winner helped the top-seeded Lions take Game 4 on the way to a marathon-like 27-25, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8 victory over the No. 2 Bucs for their second consecutive Class 2A East Region II championship.
Queen Anne’s (17-0) — which won a coin flip for the top slot in the reseeding for the Class 2A state tournament — will host No. 8 seed Middletown (9-8) on Friday at 5 p.m. in a 2A state quarterfinal.
“When we were down 2-1, I didn’t have any doubt that we would pull through,” Titus said. “I think that we all have so much trust in each other that we don’t worry about when we’re down, because we know we’re going to be able to come back.”
The Lions proved that two weeks ago, when they fell behind Kent Island 2-0 in the regular-season finale before rallying for a 3-2 victory.
Queen Anne’s won Wednesday’s Game 1 by two points, but the Buccaneers (11-4), behind the strong net play of Lillian Dauses and Gianna King, responded by winning the next two games for a 2-1 edge.
“We were getting some (momentum) and then we lost it,” Bitter said. “The second and third game, serves were killing us and unforced errors.”
King was also doing a number on the Lions, as the sophomore hammered a number of big winners to help Kent Island gather momentum.
“I said, ‘Hey, when Gianna King gets a kill on you, it’s because she’s an amazing hitter,” Bitter said. “And that’s OK. You have to respect and appreciate what a good player she is. It feels good to block her and dig her. But if she gets you it’s because she’s a good player.’”
Bitter has talked about the values of losing games throughout the season, but has been consistent in her belief that her team can always find a way to win, a message she reinforced during the break heading into Game 4.
“(I told them) that I believe in them, and that I know 100 percent that they can win,” Bitter said. “And they know it too. That’s the biggest thing.”
Game 4 was tied nine times, and appeared headed for a 10th deadlock when Kent Island — trailing 19-18 — sent a ball over the net that went off Taylor’s arms toward the bench. Huber made the save and Titus was credited with the winner that kept the Lions in front at 20-18. Queen Anne’s nudged ahead 22-18 with Brooke Tolson serving, but another monster kill from King pulled the Bucs within 22-20. Baillie Pinder tapped down a winner to restore Queen Anne’s lead to three.
Kent Island shaved its deficit to 23-22 on Macy Dlabich’s winner and a Lions’ net violation. Sydney Pinder’s kill gave Queen Anne’s a 24-22 lead. An errant Queen Anne’s return drew the Bucs within one again, before Kent Island sent a return under the net, sealing the Lions’ 25-23 win.
“Definitely a lot more pressure on us today,” Queen Anne’s Elyse Tolson said. “We all want to win for each other. We all want to do it for each other.”
Game 5 was tied 5-all when the Lions took a 7-5 lead on a Bucs’ foul and Baillie Pinder’s winner. King’s winner pulled Kent Island within 7-6. But Queen Anne’s reeled off the next four points — three with Brooke Tolson serving — for an 11-6 lead. A long serve ended that run, but the Bucs struggled with returns with Baillie Pinder serving as the Lions pushed their lead to 14-7. A bit of miscommunication by Queen Anne’s got the Bucs within 14-8, but an errant Kent Island return on the next point sealed the Lions’ victory.
“We have talent there,” Kent Island head coach Glenn Brainer said. “Just not able to finish. That was our issue. But I think the experience showed for them. They didn’t worry about losing. They lost two sets to North Caroline on Monday so they were ready for that. We were working hard. We just have to get a little more maturity.
“Queen Anne’s is a good team,” Brainer added. “A good coach, a good team. They played like their experience. You saw it. They didn’t get worried when they lost. They were down 2-1, and they came right back out.”
