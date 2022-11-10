QA-KI VOLLEYBALL

From left, Queen Anne’s County’s Elyse Tolson, Autumn Huber, head coach Nevada Bitter, Baillie Pinder, Kayce Titus and Caroline Taylor celebrate Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Kent Island in the Class 2A East Region II volleyball championship.

 PHOTO BY WILLIAM HAUFE

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County High’s Autumn Huber raced toward her bench as if the title was on the line.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.