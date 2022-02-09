EASTON — The color guard practiced their moves in perfectly buffed black shoes. They were carrying flags as candles waited to be lit in front of four black and white portraits. The men in the the picture frames were all heroes from the sinking of the USAT Dorchester in World War II. This interfaith group of men gave up their life jackets for the good of the other soldiers and remained on board to pray. The troopship’s last bell was heard on February 3, 1943. A total of 675 men died that day as the ship went down.
This ceremony took place at the American Legion Talbot Post 70 on Canvasback Drive. A solemn group of people gathered to pray, commemorate and connect. U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, state Sen. Addie Eckardt, Del. Johnny Mautz and former state Sen. Richard Colbourn all sat together.
Representing the four chaplains who were lost were Father James Nash of Saints Peter and Paul, Rabbi Peter Hyman of Temple B’Nai Israel, the Rev. Gary Moore of the Trappe-Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, and Pastor Jonathon Moyers of Grace Lutheran in Easton. The original four chaplains were Catholic, Jewish and Protestant: John P. Washington was a Catholic priest, Alexander D. Goode a Jewish Rabbi, Clark V. Poling a pastor in the Dutch reformed church, and George L. Fox a Methodist minister. After each man was eulogized, a piercing brass bell was struck. The dignified black and white portraits looked out on the room.
Rev. Moore asked the crowd, “How do you put a price on the sacrifice of giving up your life preservers to another? That is about a sacrificial value of life that goes beyond whether you balance the budget or not. To the four men who got their lifejackets, it meant everything in the world. And our values for life, to love your neighbor as you love your self as it says in Leviticus, is the value worth living for.”
“They were holding hands and praying as the ship went down,” said Commander Doug Willey of the American Legion. “This ceremony is held across the nation on the first Sunday on February at American Legion posts It is what we do. If we don’t remember these individuals, then nobody knows about it. It is up to people to come out and get involved. It is just a remembrance.”
Poling, the youngest of the Four Chaplains, asked his father to pray for him to be able to serve his men adequately and have the strength to do his duty.
Rabbi Hyman said, “May we bring to the work that we do in our daily lives, a portion of their spirit and a sense of their power. So that the world we continue to inhabit and the world that we continue to create will reflect those values and make it an even better world.”
At the end of each religious figure’s speech there was more and more candle light flickering on the front table. The dead were honored and their lives informed ours in a new way. There was somber mood cast over the room. Taps was played and everybody stood and placed their hands over their hearts.
