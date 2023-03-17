The Academy Art Museum is hosting, Fractured Modernities: Contemporary Art from Turkey. This exhibition includes works by Didem Erbas, Merve Unsal, Erdem Varol, and Zeynep Kayan runs through April 16.
“The exhibition aims to take a closer look at the thoughtful and nuanced works that are being made by young contemporary artists from Turkey today. These artists are all responding to the present climate in Turkey through their respective and unique visual languages. It has been a privilege to include their work in this exhibition, which cumulatively presents a take on what modernity might look like in a country with a complex cultural and sociopolitical history,” said AAM Curator Mehves Lelic.
According to the museum, ‘this exhibition explores the present moment in Turkey’s cultural history through the work of artists Didem Erbas, Merve Unsal, Erdem Varol, and Zeynep Kayan. The unique crossroads between empire and republic, heritage and modernity, and containment and globalization have forged complex webs in the fabric of the Turkish society that are present in each artist’s work, as the nation grapples with its identity and the social and cultural forces that make it so pluralistic. A dominant thread that brings the artists’ work together is a connection to this multicultural past, its manifestations in the present, and a critique of Turkey’s simplistic reputation as a bridge between the East and the West.”
