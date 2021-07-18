The U.S. government is launching new efforts to take on “health misinformation” and anti-vaccine sentiments on social media.
‘They’re killing people,” said President Joe Biden Friday on the White House lawn of social media content discouraging COVID vaccinations.
The White House has been flagging “problematic” Facebook posts and wants leading anti-vaccine proponents restricted from social media citing worries about COVID-19’s Delta variant and continued vaccine hesitancy among communities of color as well as some Trump supporters.
The U.S. Surgeon General also wants more aggressive social media policing of vaccine and health-related posts and health literacy training for school kids and journalists.
The government’s social media push raises some red flags in terms of free speech and censorship.
Facebook, Twitter and Google (which owns YouTube) control their platforms and have exercised that with the banning of former President Donald Trump, QAnon advocates as well as vaccine skeptics. They have not been shy about controlling political content at times.
But when the government and president of the United States get involved, there can be a slippery and Orwellian slope. The government cannot pressure or force private players to do its censorship bidding. That is unconstitutional.
So, there is a fine line between Biden and his administration advocating for more action from Facebook and the government colluding with or coercing social media companies to censor speech. De-facto censorship is still censorship.
Let’s hope that line is respected and is vigilantly guarded.
The government, any government, controlling information and silencing dissent and opposing views is dangerous.
We see that now with the protests in Cuba, the human rights situations in China and throughout history including in the run-up to the Iraq War. In that case, it was progressives and leftward activists who were shouted down.
We get the government’s health information and COVID vaccine push. But it creates serious worries about free speech — including the freedom to dissent.
