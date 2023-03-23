Providence English Basketball

Providence hired Kim English to be its next basketball coach Thursday, quickly moving to fill the opening vacated after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown.

 AP PHOTO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kim English is just 34 years old, but has already moved around a lot in his coaching career, serving as an assistant at three schools over six years before landing his first head coaching job at George Mason in 2021.

