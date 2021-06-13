EASTON — Some blame air conditioning.
Nope, say others, it started with television.
Whatever the reason, front porch sitting has become a thing of the past, much like hand-cranked ice cream makers and homemade chess pie.
But regular practitioners contend it’s an invitation to a more relaxed, less stressed life. A way to develop deeper values with friends, family, neighbors and nature. For some, it’s a way to communicate with God or some higher being.
Sitting on the porch is a not-so-private, yet not-so-public doing.
Porches are open enough to where waves of hello are always given, even to strangers. In some neighborhoods, friendly hellos ring out as people stroll past. For lucky visitors, an invitation to chat is extended. The talks are wide ranging — a bit of gossip, armchair quarterbacking, weather watching and church news are common subject matters discussed and debated.
If the porch belongs to a generous host, perhaps a slice of cake and glass of iced tea may be offered. There’s nothing better than a cold glass of sweet iced tea and some good conversation to pass an afternoon of porch sitting.
But it is also a somewhat solitary event. In a world filled with deadlines, pick ups and drop offs, time on the porch can magically sooth body and mind. Untold hours spent alone operating a porch swing with one foot while engrossed in a thick book can rest a tired body. A glass of lemonade with beads of sweat sits on the window sill as a breeze flips the pages of a book is a tonic effect on the spirit.
For people of a certain age, porch sitting evokes powerful memories, mainly of carefree times spent with friends, an epoch of endless hopes and possibility. Perhaps front porch sitting is best practiced when surrounded by friends and family. Like a porch column, they are the people who hold you up, people you lean on.
As youngsters, memories are made sitting on the front porch being surrounded by parents and cousins and wondering where the cars are headed, where they are coming from, who are the people inside, what are they talking about.
In adulthood, it’s more of emotional memory. One of sitting on your childhood home’s porch with a dying father as you silently pray to God for a few more front porch talks. His labored breathing, words coming out a few decibels above silence giving you one last piece of fatherly advice, “stop standing in knee deep water and dying of thirst.”
Front porch sitting is where history and culture are learned. Listening to a grandfather and uncles strum guitars and mandolins, singing about the good old days and the struggle of the working man. Memories of grandma playing a fiddle and mom picking a banjo while singing about Halley’s Comet blazing through the sky in 1910 — only to learn later the song is based on a Eudora Welty short story.
To paraphrase the American writer Ray Bradbury, Heaven is a home with a front porch.
In the beginning, porch sitting was for the rich. Porches were a way to help keep the first floor of bigger homes cooler during summer months. That’s why many upscale historic homes have porches, several architectural historians have written. Early examples of Gothic Rival, Queen Anne and Shingle all have large porches.
During the post World War II building boom, the front porch began to disappear, and along with it, front porch sitting. More attention was paid to the back of the house, more privacy, historians wrote. A backyard then signaled wealth.
Today, front porch sitters are still around, but they are becoming a rare breed. Old men still sit on the porch seeing who can tell the biggest fish story. Children plop down on the front porch steps seeking shade after playing in the sun. Remote workers take a few minutes rest from starring at a computer screen.
But for the most part, porch sitters are practicing an American tradition quickly fading away.
