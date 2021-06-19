SALISBURY — The Salisbury Zoo will host a Fun Friday event on June 25 with live music, craft beer, a food truck and kids’ activities.
The zoo will also unveil a new exhibit featuring yellow-banded poison dart frogs that is sponsored by Preston Automotive Group.
The event runs 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25. Tickets costs $8 for adults and $2 for kids.
The Eastern Shore zoo has also returned to normal hours and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
More information at Salisburyzoo.org.
