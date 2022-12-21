Seniors are at higher risk for isolation and depression, the National Institutes of Health confirm. Pets can help fill the void.
They provide companionship for those whose children have moved far away, or comfort for others who may have lost a spouse or close friends. Their loyalty, compassion and joy can also lift our spirits on even the worst days.
Seniors with pets also get one more very important health benefit from pets: They often help us remain more active.
GETTING OUT THERE
People who are 65 and older should get at least 150 minutes of moderate activity on a weekly basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pets will often help encourage a more active lifestyle. Dogs like to walk, for instance, and any kind of pet will require regular trips out to the pet store or local veterinarian’s office. Even playing with your cat inside is its own kind of exercise.
ENJOYING THEIR COMPANIONSHIP
Animals are the very best kind of roommates, because they love us unconditionally. Studies have consistently shown that having a pet will significantly reduce loneliness and symptoms of depression. This form of unwavering companionship has even been shown to reduce stress and lower blood pressure for some pet parents.
LIVING IN THE PRESENT
Many of us to spend a lot of time thinking about the past or worrying about the future, while pets tend live in the here and now. Their needs, wants and happiness are occurring in real time, and this encourages those around them to live in the present. Similarly, becoming such a central figure in another living creature’s life automatically leads to a shared existence. As you feed, pet or walk them, a sense of being valued and useful inevitably follows. In time, many find that these regular routines aid in reducing anxiety and lead to better sleep patterns.
BEING MORE CONNECTED
Do your research before committing to any pet, since they all have unique needs that you may not be able to address. Those who are less active, for instance, may not want a large-breed dog. Younger pets of any variety require more attention, too. But whichever you choose, you’ll likely see an increase in socialization. Animals are ice-breakers, whether you’re out and about on a walk or when friends come over to visit.
