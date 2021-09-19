PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win.
Hurts completed just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards. He ran for 82 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
The 49ers (2-0) return home after practicing all week at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia with a pair of road wins on the East Coast to open the season.
The Eagles (1-1) got a reality check in coach Nick Sirianni’s first home game.
A sellout crowd greeted the Eagles for the first time since a playoff loss to Seattle on Jan. 5, 2020. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, fans were tailgating six hours before kickoff. One guy brought a 49ers helmet and walked it around a parking lot on a dog leash. White “Go Birds” T-shirts were placed on every seat inside the Linc, though it was a sea of green once the stadium filled up.
They had little to cheer after the defense held the 49ers to three straight three-and-out possessions to start the game.
San Francisco’s offense finally got going after its own strong defensive stand. Garoppolo drove the 49ers 97 yards on 12 plays, capping it with an 11-yard TD pass to Jauan Jennings — his first career catch — for a 7-3 lead in the final minute of the first half.
The drive began after Philadelphia missed a huge opportunity to go up 10-0. After Hurts connected with Quez Watkins for a 91-yard gain to the Niners 6, the Eagles had a first down at the 1 following a pass interference penalty on Josh Norman. But, on fourth down from the 3, wide receiver Greg Ward took a flip on a reverse and threw an incomplete pass to Hurts in the back of the end zone.
The 49ers went ahead 14-3 in the fourth on Garoppolo’s sneak from the 1. Robbie Gould’s 46-yard field goal made it 17-3.
After Hurts scored, Miles Sanders ran in for the 2-point conversion. But the Eagles didn’t get the ball back.
Garoppolo finished 22 of 30 for 189 yards.
Hurts threw a 38-yard TD pass to Jalen Reagor that was overturned because the 2020 first-round pick stepped out of bounds before he made the catch down the right sideline.
Javon Kinlaw then blocked Jake Elliott’s 47-yard attempt.
Browns 31, Texans 21
CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD, leading Cleveland over Houston, which was in it until starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor got hurt.
Nick Chubb had a 26-yard touchdown run for the Browns (1-1), who bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Kansas City to thrill their first capacity home crowd since 2019.
Mayfield went 10 for 10 after a first-half interception — and injuring his non-throwing shoulder while making the tackle on the play —- and finished 19 of 21 for 213 yards. Chubb had 95 yards on 11 carries.
Browns rookie Demetric Felton caught a short pass from Mayfield, made a spin move, broke a tackle and went 33 yards in the third quarter for an electrifying TD to put Cleveland ahead for good.
The Texans (1-1) were tied at halftime and moving the ball with ease before losing Taylor to a hamstring injury.
The 32-year-old, who spent 2018 with Cleveland and got Houston’s job this season by default because of Deshaun Watson’s legal troubles, completed 10 of 11 passes in the first half but didn’t come out of the locker room.
Taylor’s injury forced rookie Davis Mills into his first NFL action and he threw an interception on his second series.
Mills threw a 2-yard TD pass to Brandin Cooks in the fourth quarter to pull the Texans within 24-21.
But the Browns responded with an 82-yard scoring drive — mostly on the ground — that Chubb ended with his score.
Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry injured a knee on the second offensive play and didn’t return.
Taylor’s injury was the most notable for Houston, but not the only one as the Texans had a rough day.
For a while, Browns fans nervously waited while Mayfield was in the locker room getting treatment.
Cleveland’s QB hurt his shoulder when he threw his pick and then lunged at the legs of Texans safety Justin Reid. Mayfield stayed on the ground in obvious pain while being assessed.
He was helped off and checked in the medical tent before jogging to the locker room. Mayfield returned to the bench area a few minutes later.
While Mayfield was out, Taylor scored on a 15-yard scamper on third down to give the Texans a 14-7 lead.
On his first possession back, Mayfield scored on a 5-yard run he celebrated by firing the ball into the wall in front of the Dawg Pound section.
Raiders 26, Steelers 17
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns, including a pretty 61-yard strike to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter, as Las Vegas toppled Pittsburgh.
Carr completed 28 of 37 passes against a Pittsburgh defense that finished the game without a handful of starters, including All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who exited in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return.
The Steelers (1-1) lost defensive tackle Tyson Alualu in the first quarter and played the entire game without veteran cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush, both of whom were inactive with groin injuries of their own.
Ben Roethlisberger passed for 295 yards, including a 25-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter that rookie running back Najee Harris turned into the first touchdown of his career that drew the Steelers within 16-14.
The Raiders (2-0) responded immediately. Carr uncorked a rainbow down the middle of the field, giving Ruggs plenty of time to run away from Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon and into the end zone that gave Las Vegas enough cushion to beat the Steelers for the sixth time in their last eight meetings.
Ruggs finished with five receptions for 113 yards. Foster Moreau added a 9-yard touchdown grab as Carr was more than happy to spread the ball around on a day the Steelers focused Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller.
Waller was held in check for most of the afternoon before he hauled in a 25-yard pass on Las Vegas’ final drive that set up Daniel Carlson’s fourth field goal with 20 seconds remaining, sending the first full crowd at Heinz Field in nearly 21 months trudging toward the exit.
A week after pulling off a stunner in Buffalo in the opener, the Steelers got off to another slow start. This time, there would be no second-half surge. Harris again found little room to run behind Pittsburgh’s retooled offensive line, managing just 39 yards on 10 carries. The first-round pick added five receptions for 43 yards, including an acrobatic stretch across the goal line for his first touchdown as a pro.
It wasn’t nearly enough to fend off a Las Vegas offense that thrived once Watt headed to the sideline in the second quarter. With Watt unavailable, Pittsburgh struggled to generate much pressure on Carr in the second half. Carr hit 16 of 21 passes for 261 yards and two scores over the final two quarters.
The Raiders needed Carr with the running game almost non-existent as starter Josh Jacobs was out with ankle/toe issues. Peyton Barber led the Raiders with 32 yards on 13 carries.
