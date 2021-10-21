DALLAS — A German company has bought an iconic American brand — Greyhound Lines — from its Scottish owner for $78 million.
Greyhound’s new German owner, FlixMobility, sees potential for renewed interest in using buses for longer trips as more travelers put a focus on climate change and sustainability and inflation puts upward pressures on gas, airline tickets and other products.
Greyhound dates back to 1914 operating bus lines across the U.S. The brand has been featured in songs and famous movies including “It Happened One Night”, “Midnight Cowboy” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”.
Greyhound has been owned by Aberdeen-based FirstGroup PLC since 2007. FlixMobility announced its acquisition of Greyhound from FirstGroup on Oct. 21.
The German company sees potential in the U.S. bus market. "Fluctuations in the cost of gas, the recent escalation of car prices, and climate change concerns have increased the interest of many consumers in finding alternatives to individual car usage," the German company said in an announcement of the Greyhound purchase.
“Consumers across North America are increasingly seeking affordable, comfortable, smart and sustainable mobility solutions. A compelling offering will draw significantly more travelers away from private cars to shared coach mobility. Together, FlixBus and Greyhound will be better able to meet this increased demand," said André Schwämmlein, founder and CEO of FlixMobility.
