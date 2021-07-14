ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum offers the public a chance to be a part of history and join CBMM shipwrights this fall as they build Maryland Dove, a reproduction of the vessel that accompanied the first European settlers to Maryland in 1634.
Scheduled for Saturdays Aug. 21, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, and Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests are invited to CBMM’s working Shipyard to hone their woodworking skills while helping to craft pieces of the new Maryland Dove. Currently under construction, the vessel is owned by the state of Maryland and operated and maintained by Historic St. Mary’s City.
Projects will include the construction of the interior cabin doors, the grated hatch cover, and the binnacle. The cost to participate in any of these workdays is $55, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members. For additional details and to register, visit cbmm.org/shipyardprograms.
CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world, and have access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership. To learn more about the project, visit marylanddove.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.