A ghost forest of loblolly pine trees is seen on Deal Island, Md., on July 25, 2020. The dead trees are the result of sea-level rise and shoreline erosion. As the brackish water encroaches into the root systems on land, it kills off the trees that cannot handle the salt content, and wetland plants take their place.
A ghost forest of loblolly pine trees is seen on Deal Island, Md., on July 25, 2020. The dead trees are the result of sea-level rise and shoreline erosion. As the brackish water encroaches into the root systems on land, it kills off the trees that cannot handle the salt content, and wetland plants take their place.
Photo by Carlin Stiehl / Chesapeake Bay Program
Signs of a zombie tree.
Signs of a zombie tree
USDA
A “ghost forest” of gray-white trees, killed as the land was flooded with higher water, is among the signs of change at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.
WASHINGTON — Terms such as zombie trees and ghost forests harken to Halloween folklore and contemporary horror movies.
But they are really terms used by arborists and conservationists to describe trees and forests in environmental peril — especially in coastal areas dealing with rising sea levels and climate change.
Zombie trees have “terminal health issues due to insects, disease or other damage,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The deteriorating trees often have dying branches, discolored leaves and can also see increased woodpecker activity, according to USDA.
Zombie trees can provide nesting for birds and animals but can pose safety hazards near buildings and homes.
Ghost forests are a concern for coastal areas including on the Delmarva Peninsula.
They are often caused by rising sea levels and brackish water encroaching on and impacting trees’ root systems.
It is a concern for coastal and waterfront areas on the Eastern Shore and as climate change impacts sea levels, brings more salt water impacts to trees and plants and extreme weather. Coastal flooding and rising sea levels are a challenge locally in St. Michaels, Oxford and waterfront areas of Dorchester County.
Ghost forests often see skeletal trunks remaining after root systems succumb to higher salt levels.
“The transition of forests to marsh has been speeding up over the past decade, and these ghost forests remind us of what used to be present,” said Sally Claggett, the Forest Service’s liaison to the Chesapeake Bay region.
Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey have used U.S. Forest Service funding to conduct more forest health surveys to identify areas impacted by saltwater intrusion that are being converted from forest to saltwater marsh. In New Jersey, the state forest service, for example, reported Atlantic Cedar forests historically encompassed more than 125,000 acres statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.