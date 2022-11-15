NASCAR Phoenix Xfinity Auto Racing

Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the season championship Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz.

 AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ty Gibbs was promoted to NASCAR’s top Cup series on Tuesday in an expected announcement that was void of any celebration as Joe Gibbs Racing continues to mourn the loss of Gibbs’ father.

