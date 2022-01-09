EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season by leading Washington to a 22-7 victory over New York on Sunday in what might have been Dave Gettleman’s final game as the Giants’ general manager.
Bobby McCain returned the first of his two interceptions 30 yards for a touchdown, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals as Washington (7-10) finished a season in which it went from division winners a year ago to an also-ran.
Third-stringer Jake Fromm threw a 22-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to Darius Slayton as the Giants (4-13) finished a miserable second season under Joe Judge with a six-game losing streak.
Gettleman’s four-year tenure as GM is likely over after a fourth-straight double-digit losing season. This one was marked by injuries, including one that sidelined quarterback Daniel Jones the last six weeks.
Judge’s status depends on what co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch want. He has a group that plays hard, but just doesn’t have enough talent — particularly on the offensive line.
Washington never trailed as Slye kicked field goals of 23 and 43 yards in the first half for a 6-0 lead. McCain’s interception of Fromm’s pass and jaunt into the end zone in the third quarter made it 12-0. Washington failed on a 2-point try.
Fromm’s first NFL TD pass got New York within 12-7 early in the fourth quarter, but Washington came right back behind its running game (226 yards). Gibson highlighted his day with an 18-yard romp up the middle for his touchdown.
Slye added his final field goal after Fromm fumbled attempting to pass.
A year after winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record, Washington’s biggest issues in the offseason will be deciding to draft a quarterback or stick with Taylor Heinicke (9 of 18 for 120 yards) and to hope defensive lineman Chase Young recovers from his ACL injury.
The Giants, who last made the playoffs in 2016, have a lot of changes coming.
INEPT O
The Giants’ offense was so inept, the biggest cheers the unit got were when referee Adrian Hill announced backup tackle Korey Cunningham was reporting as eligible. It happened about a dozen times, and Hill announced it two or three times — which each time got the fans going. New York finished with 177 yards in total offense.
NO SAFETY
THIS WEEK
With their offense doing nothing for the second straight week, Judge had no intention of giving up a safety for the second straight week. The Bears got one last week, tackling Devontae Booker on a handoff near the goal line.
Faced with a second-and-11 from their own 2 in the second quarter, Judge had Fromm run consecutive quarterback sneaks, the last on third-and-9 from the 4. It gave Riley Dixon room to punt and avoided another safety.
Vikings 31, Bears 17
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota comeback to beat the Chicago in a matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired.
Justin Jefferson had the tying score and K.J. Osborn caught the go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings (8-9), who gave coach Mike Zimmer plenty to cheer in this pad-the-stats game while outscoring the Bears 28-3 after halftime.
Bears coach Matt Nagy elected to go for it on fourth down six times, failing on all but one of them. Andy Dalton took three sacks and threw an interception, and Patrick Peterson picked him off late in the fourth quarter and turned it into a 66-yard touchdown return.
Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards to pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the Bears (6-11), who are 30-35 in four seasons under Nagy without a win in the playoffs.
D.J. Wonnum and Anthony Barr each had two of Minnesota’s seven sacks of Dalton, who went 33 for 48 for 325 yards and a touchdown pass to Damien Williams that gave the Bears a 14-0 lead just before halftime. The victory gave Zimmer a 72-56-1 record in eight years, including 2-3 in the playoffs. The Vikings have missed the postseason in three of the past four years.
Rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette had 103 yards and a touchdown, Dalvin Cook rushed 14 times for 79 yards and Jefferson finished with 107 yards — leaving him 17 yards short of the single-season franchise record. Randy Moss set the 16-game mark with 1,632 yards in 2003. The crowd chanted “Let’s go, Justin!” when the Vikings took the ball for the last time, booing when they decided to kneel down to end the game rather than giving Jefferson another chance at the record.
The Bears had seven possessions over the first three quarters and reached at least the Minnesota 35 on each one. They had one touchdown and three field goals by Cairo Santos to show for it.
That’s because Dalton, the 11-year veteran making his sixth start of the season after rookie Justin Fields landed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, took three fourth-down sacks for a whopping 35 lost yards. Two of those came on fourth-and-1.
Lions 37, Packers 30
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake as Detroit beat the top-seeded Packers.
Backup Jordan Love threw two interceptions late in the game, sealing a defeat that didn’t affect Green Bay’s playoff positioning.
The NFC North champion Packers (13-4) rolled into the Motor City after already clinching the conference’s No. 1 seed and its only first-round bye.
Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP who may win the award for a fourth time, was 14 of 18 for 138 yards.
He threw a 1-yard pass to Allen Lazard to cap a 13-play, 74-yard drive that took 7:18 off the clock to open the game and a 29-yard pass to the fourth-year receiver late in the second quarter for another score.
Rodgers replaced his helmet with a baseball cap at halftime and watched the rest of the game from the sideline out of harm’s way.
The Lions (3-13-1) closed coach Dan Campbell’s first season with plenty of pride and some nothing-to-lose plays.
With the win, though, they lost a shot at having the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft that was possible because Jacksonville toppled Indianapolis.
The tricky Lions tied it 7-all late in the first quarter when seldom-used Tom Kennedy ended up with the ball on a reverse and threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond.
Detroit took a 24-13 lead early in the third on a reverse flea-flicker with Jared Goff throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright.
Love threw a go-ahead, 62-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Deguara with 4:49 left in the fourth, but the Packers could not hold on for the win.
D’Andre Swift scored on a 14-yard run with 1:54 left to put Detroit back ahead.
C.J. Moore intercepted Love’s pass at the Green Bay 36 on the ensuing possessions after it was deflected by linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, setting up Riley Patterson’s field goal to put the Lions up by a touchdown.
Love threw a second interception with 21 seconds left.
Browns 21, Bengals 16
CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum got his second win, filling in for Baker Mayfield as Cleveland ended its dismal season with a win over the playoff-bound Bengals, who left quarterback Joe Burrow at home and played their backups.
Keenum threw touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and Demetric Felton as the Browns (8-9) completed a sweep of the surprising AFC North champions. D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 123 yards, and star running back Nick Chubb only had nine carries and finished the season with with 1,259 yards.
Keenum, who replaced Mayfield and beat Denver earlier this season, connected with Landry on a 26-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. He later dumped a pass to Felton, who weaved his way to the end zone to make it 21-10.
Meanwhile, the Bengals played their “B” team. Burrow stayed in Cincinnati to get treatment on a sore right knee so he’s ready to play next week when the Bengals (10-7), who went from last place to first in the division, host a postseason game.
Burrow said he would have played if there was more on the line, but Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor wasn’t taking any chances and started Brandon Allen, who threw a 4-yard TD pass to Chris Evans with 2:26 left.
The Bengals also sat wide receiver Tee Higgins, and running back Joe Mixon was out after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Bengals star rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase only played two series, and caught two passes for 26 yards.
The Bengals’ first six possessions ended with a punt, and they scored their only TD when reserve linebacker Trayvon Henderson scooped up a fumble by Keenum and ran 29 yards in the second quarter.
Mayfield spent the day watching from the sideline, his injury-marred year having ended Monday when he was sacked nine times in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 26-year-old who played for months with a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, is set to undergo shoulder surgery on Jan. 19. Barring a shift in their plans, the Browns expect Mayfield to return as the starter in 2022 since he’s under contract after the team picked up his fifth-year contract at $18.9 million. He had his exit interview with coach Kevin Stefanski on Friday.
That doesn’t mean Cleveland won’t look for an option other than Mayfield, who is eligible for a long-term extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.