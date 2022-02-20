Left to right: Major Scott Mergenthaler, council member Pete Lesher, council member Laura Price, Sheriff Joe Gamble, Gov. Larry Hogan and council President Chuck Callahan stood for the official citation ceremony. This took place Friday at the Talbot County Sheriff’s office.
Gov. Larry Hogan talks with Sheriff Joe Gamble. The governor recognized the sheriff with a citation, which hangs in the background.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
On a blustery day, Sheriff Joe Gamble welcomes Gov. Larry Hogan to the Sheriff’s Department in Easton.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
EASTON — Gov. Larry Hogan visited the Talbot County Sheriff’s office on Friday Feb. 18 to meet with local county council members and local law enforcement. He offered a framed citation to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Joe Gamble welcomed the governor and accepted the citation.
The citation was a “grateful tribute to commend the leadership, integrity and exceptional service of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department.” The politicians and law enforcement mingled around the governor as he hung the citation on the wall.
“If it wasn’t for you and your commitment to law enforcement, I can’t tell you how many people would have just said ‘You know what, I am done’ and moved on,” Gamble said.
Hogan responded, “Somebody had to stand up. Now we are actually swaying opinions. You have got big cities across the country that were talking about abolishing the police or defunding, are now increasing funding because they are getting so beat up.”
Gamble said it was an honor to meet with the governor and receive the citation.
“It is an honor for the governor to recognize what we have been able to accomplish in Talbot County,” Gamble said. “It is not one person to accomplish great things in law enforcement. It takes a team. Not just great deputies, but also a great team of county council people to support what we do here. The deputies feel tremendously supported by not just our Governor but also our local county council.”
After the ceremony the governor got back in his black SUV and drove away with a full set of security staff watching his every step. The barrack seemed pleased to have not just met the governor, but to also have his recognition and support right there on the wall.
