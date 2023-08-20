RIDGELY — Gov. Wes Moore visited the Benedictine campus on August 17. Although a phalanx of elected officials showed up, he seemed most enthused with the students he met. He even high fived a couple and returned a “peace out” hand gesture in kind. He was joined by Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty, the campus is the governor’s first stop through the Eastern Shore as he attends the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference.

  

