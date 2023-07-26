Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area

From left, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Gov. Wes Moore and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz plant an oak tree at Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area as part of “Bay Day” on July 20. On Monday, the governor announced $100 million in grants to expand outdoor recreation and open space access.

 Photo by Joe Andrucyk

ANNAPOLIS — On Monday, Gov. Wes Moore announced the availability of more than $100 million in local grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to expand and enhance public access to outdoor recreation and open space throughout Maryland. Through Program Open Space and Community Parks and Playgrounds programming, Maryland is continuing to meet the challenges of land conservation and recreation for citizens across the state.

  

