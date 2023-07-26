From left, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Gov. Wes Moore and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz plant an oak tree at Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area as part of “Bay Day” on July 20. On Monday, the governor announced $100 million in grants to expand outdoor recreation and open space access.
ANNAPOLIS — On Monday, Gov. Wes Moore announced the availability of more than $100 million in local grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to expand and enhance public access to outdoor recreation and open space throughout Maryland. Through Program Open Space and Community Parks and Playgrounds programming, Maryland is continuing to meet the challenges of land conservation and recreation for citizens across the state.
“Maryland’s leadership in land preservation ensures that programming is consistent with local needs,” Moore said. “Through the preservation of our natural resources and promotion of outdoor recreation, we are also ensuring that Marylanders will enjoy public spaces for generations to come.”
Program Open Space — Local provides $89.2 million in grant funds to Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City to acquire and develop land for public recreation and open space uses. Program Open Space — Stateside includes an additional $10 million as a direct grant to Baltimore City for projects. All jurisdictions may now complete individual project applications to submit to the Board of Public Works for final approval.
“The Moore-Miller administration is committed to assuring that all Marylanders have access to healthy outdoor recreation and green space,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Program Open Space and Community Parks and Playgrounds are two tremendously successful programs that allow us to partner with our communities and help provide outdoor spaces and activities close to where every Marylander lives.”
Maryland’s Community Parks and Playgrounds Program invests in the future of Maryland’s established communities by developing and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide. Another $2.5 million in Community Parks & Playgrounds grant funds is also available for 20 projects statewide to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks; create new parks; or purchase and install playground equipment. To date, more than $87 million in grant funding has been approved for more than 852 park and playground projects.
The following area Community Parks and Playgrounds projects received funding in the FY24 budget:
Caroline County: $196,057
Town of Goldsboro
Railroad Park rehabilitation and construction
Cecil County: $141,716
Town of North East
North East Community Park expansion and improvement
Dorchester County: $240,217
Town of East New Market
Friendship Park playground
Town of Hurlock
Prospect Heights Park Improvement
Town of Hurlock
Railroad Avenue walking trail
Talbot County: $100,000
Town of St. Michaels
Perry Cabin Park fencing project
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is also now accepting grant proposals for the FY25 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program. The department will offer several virtual workshops to review the grant requirements and answer questions on how to submit successful applications.
