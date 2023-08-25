CAMBRIDGE — Yock soup and African Dancers whirling to live drums were all part of the community rich scene at the fifth annual Groove City Culture Fest on Pine Street on Aug. 19. It was a great, family friendly, street fair where grandmothers were dancing with their grand-babies and fathers were buying lemonades for their daughters. With not one, but two music venues at each end, a DJ and a live stage, the event was joyously loud.

  

