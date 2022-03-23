SALISBURY — Emily Gunther struck out 11 and gave up one run and three hits Tuesday, as Queen Anne’s County High’s softball team, the defending Class 2A state champion, opened its season with a 7-1 victory over James M. Bennett.
Gunther smacked a double and Ryliegh Jordan stroked three hits to lead the Lions offensively. Morgan Gottlieb belted a three-run homer in the fifth.
St. Michaels 22, Crisfield 0
ST. MICHAELS — Stevie Shaak went 4 for 5 with a grand slam, two doubles and six RBIs, and Haley Sadler and Olivia Windsor combined for a no-hitter as St. Michaels rolled over Crisfield.
Sadler struck out seven over three innings and Windsor fanned four in two frames. Neither allowed a walk.
Katie Jenkins went 4 for 4 with a triple and four runs scored, Lola Browning was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, Sadler totaled three hits and three RBIs, and Madi White had two hits.
Colonel 22, Pocomoke 3
AMERICAN CORNER — Eileen Johnson earned the win, striking out 11 and walking just one in five innings to lead the Colonels.
Johnson yielded four hits and one earned run.
Cheyenne Cayer had three hits and two RBIs to pace Colonel Richardson’s offense. Olivia Christopher had two hits and four RBIs, and Johnson (two RBIs), Montana Davis (RBI) and Tyla Dickerson (RBI) each had one hit.
Baseball
St. Michaels 16, Crisfield 3
ST. MICHAELS — Anthony Massaro allowed one earned run and no hits over three innings Tuesday, as the Saints improved to 2-0.
Massaro (1-0) struck out three. Kellen Lambert was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Will Sherwood (1 for 3) doubled with three RBIs and scored three runs, and Kyle Miller doubled and knocked in two runs.
Colonel 10, Pocomoke 0
AMERICAN CORNER — Zach Robbins picked up the win, fanning nine, walking none and allowing just one hit to lead the Colonels.
Jaden Rowan and Hunter Wolfe each had two hits for Colonel Richardson, and Jacob Cohee, Josh Cohee and Brock Johnson each had a single.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 13, North Caroline 8
EASTON — Sophomore Emmary Sweeney had five goals, an assist, and won 13 draw controls Wednesday to lead the unbeaten Sabres.
Sophomore Morgan Quade had three goals and three assists for Saints Peter and Paul (4-0), and Evelyn Murphy and Hattie Messick each finished with two goals and one assist. Kathryn Murphy had one goal, one assist and won two draw controls, and goalie Katie Bryan had four saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.