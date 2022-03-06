NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime and rookie Nico Daws made 19 saves and the New Jersey Devils edged the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday.
Hamilton scored his ninth goal of the season at the 1:12 of the extra session with a high shot to beat Blues netminder Ville Husso. Pavel Zacha and Jack Hughes assisted on the winning goal.
The Devils snapped a two-game losing streak while the Blues lost their third straight New York-area game this week, having also fallen to the Rangers and Islanders.
Both teams failed to capitalize with late third-period power-play chances.
Devils defenseman Ryan Graves was called for tripping at 15:11 before St. Louis defenseman Torey Krug was called for holding the 18-minute mark, the fifth man-advantage chance for the Devils.
The Devils led 2-0 on goals by Ty Smith and Dawson Mercer heading into the third, but St. Louis knotted the score when Torey Krug and Jordan Kyrou scored less than four minutes apart early in the period.
Smith opened the scoring for the Devils at 9:47 of the first, rifling the puck past Husso for his second goal of the season. Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier had the assists.
Hischier extended his points streak to four games. The Devils captain has 14 points since Feb. 1.
The 23-year-old Bratt continued his breakout season, his fifth with New Jersey. Bratt leads the team with 32 assists and 51 points, both career highs for the sixth-round pick by the Devils in 2016.
The Devils outshot the Blues 15-12 in a spirited first period.
Mercer made it 2-0 for New Jersey at 9:26 of the second, as he finished a pretty passing sequence with a high shot to beat Husso. Hughes and Jimmy Vesey assisted on the rookie Mercer’s 14th goal of the season.
Hughes continued his recent offensive outburst, now registering points in nine of his past 10 games and 13 of his past 15 games.
The Blues had only one shot on Daws in the second period. The Devils had eight on Husso.
Krug finally broke through for the Blues at 2:08 of the third with his seventh goal before Kyrou tied it at 5:44 with his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.
Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko assisted on Krug’s goal. Brayden Schenn and Tarasenko assisted on Kyrou’s goal.
The Devils were coming off a 3-1 loss to Rangers on Friday night and opening a four-game homestead with games to follow this week against Colorado, Winnipeg and Anaheim.
New Jersey has been scoring at a brisk clip over the past five weeks. They entered the game averaging 3.91 goals per game in 11 games since Feb. 1, including three seven-goal games and a six-goal performance.
The Blues lost 2-1 to the Islanders on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis is completing a four-game road trip. They won 4-0 at Chicago before losing to the Rangers 5-3 last Wednesday.
The Blues had lost their past two games against the Devils after winning the previous 12 against New Jersey. The Blues lost their previous game in New Jersey, 4-2 on March 6, 2020, several days before the pandemic halted play.
The Blues are still 6-2-2 in their past 10 games.
Husso made 30 saves in defeat and is 10-2-2 since the start of 2022. The 27-year-old Finnish netminder is 13-4-3 thus far in his second NHL season.
Daws started for the Devils for the fourth straight game and fifth in past six games . A fourth-round draft choice by the Devils in 2020, the German-born Daws played a strong game against the Rangers on Friday, making 29 saves in his Madison Square Garden debut.
Notes: The Devils are the youngest team in the league with an average age of 25.4 ... The Blues rank 21st with an average age of 28.2 years ... New Jersey won the previous meeting between the teams this season, 7-4 on Feb. 10 at St. Louis ... The previous time the Devils won both games against St. Louis in the same season was 2002-03 ... The Devils scratched defensemen Colton White, Christian Jaros and Mason Geertsen ... The Blues scratched forwards Dakota Joshua and Logan Brown.
UP NEXT:
Devils: Hosting Colorado on Tuesday.
Blues: Returning home after four-game road trip to host Ottawa on Tuesday.
Kings 3, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the 100th of his career, Cal Petersen stopped 19 shots and Los Angeles blanked Buffalo.
After Athanasiou opening the scoring with 3:05 left in the second period, he and Dustin Brown sealed the win by scoring into an empty net in the final minute. Petersen earned his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career, while facing the team which initially drafted him.
Los Angeles, which rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit for a 4-3 overtime win at Columbus on Friday, has won seven of nine and improved to 10-1-2 over its past 13 road games. At 31-19-7, the Kings have the most victories through 57 games since 2015-16, when they were 33-20-4.
Buffalo’s injury list grew lengthier when top-line forward Alex Tuch did not return after crashing head-first into the post during a short-handed rush with 8:55 remaining.
After his initial shot was stopped, Tuch tapped the rebound toward the net only to be stopped by Petersen. Tuch, however, couldn’t stop his momentum and crashed into the net appearing to strike the post with his right shoulder.
He was on the ice for a few moments before getting up on his own and heading straight up the tunnel for examination. The team had no immediate update on Tuch’s status.
The Sabres, coming off wins over Minnesota and Toronto, squandered a chance to win three straight for just the second time after opening the season 3-0. Dustin Tokarski stopped 29 shots in dropping to 1-4-1 since missing nearly two months battling COVID-19.
Sprung by a long pass from Mikey Anderson, Athanasiou broke up the left wing on a 2-on-1 break. He fired a shot from the left circle which appeared to tip off the stick of Buffalo defender Casey Fitzgerald and sailed in over Tokarksi’s left shoulder.
The Kings, who entered the game allowing the fewest shots per game in the league, then clamped down in outshooting the Sabres 10-5 over the final 23 minutes and 32-19 overall.
Petersen’s best stops came in the closing minute of the first period. With 25 seconds remaining, he got his blocker up to get a piece of Jeff Skinner’s shot from the slot. Some 15 seconds later, Petersen got his glove up to foil Tage Thompson’s backhand while driving alone to the net.
Selected by Buffalo in the fifth round of the 2013 draft, Petersen never played for the Sabres after declining to sign his rookie deal. He instead became a free agent and signed with the Kings in July 2017. He improved to 1-0-1 against Buffalo following a 43-save outing in a 4-3 OT loss on Dec. 11, 2018.
MCLELLAN UPDATE
Kings coach Todd McLellan is eligible to return from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol as early as Monday, and in time to rejoin the team for its game at Boston. He missed his sixth game since entering the protocol on Feb. 25.
INJURY UPDATES
Kings LW Brendan Lemieux did not play and is listed day to day with a left leg injury after he was hurt in the opening period of a 4-3 overtime win at Columbus on Friday. ... Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was activated off injured reserve and returned after missing 18 games with a lower-body injury.
KIDS DAY
The Sabres turned over much of their game-day operations, including PA announcing and anthem singing, to kids. Kyle Okposo’s son, Odin, provided the pre-game pep talk in which a video showed him saying: “Try your best to win, try to get a W and play with your heart.” Then, upon announcing the starting lineup, he said, “On right wing, No. 21, dad.”
BACKING IT UP
With both teams’ backups starting, an opportunity was lost for a showdown between two of the NHL’s winningest U.S.-born goalies. L.A.s’ Jonathan Quick, from Connecticut, ranks fourth on the NHL list among American-born players with 351 victories, and is two short of playing his 700th career game. Buffalo’s Craig Anderson, from Illinois, is sixth on the list with 299 career wins.
UP NEXT
Kings: Continue four-game road swing at the Bruins on Monday night.
Sabres: Host the Florida Panthers on Monday night.
